Vine-ripened Tomatoes from Oppy are Ripe for the Picking

Oceanside, Calif. — With nearly 2.2 million cases of rounds and over 1.6 million cases of romas expected to be picked from one million poles on 800 acres, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world is now shipping the Oceanside Pole label to its loyal fanbase.

With tomatoes always arriving at retailer specified ripeness, Oceanside is the only large-scale pole-grown operation remaining in California — the system raises fruit off the ground to improve airflow and quality while naturally ripening on the vine, and as they travel to stores.

Increasing its roma case-count by half a million from last season, Oppy’s Senior Sales Representative James Galindo shared, “Oceanside Pole label romas are quickly becoming recognized as the best out there — particularly for their deep red color and firmness. We’re excited to bring this significant volume increase to market to serve more of what our customers want.”

Oceanside added a new optical sorting line at the beginning of last year’s harvest to improve operational efficiencies for the growing crop size. This state-of-the-art machinery enhances accuracy, speed and consistency while culling out any quality concerns.

“We have stringent protocols in place for food safety and traceability, ensuring all products are of the best quality,” said Director of Sales and Strategy Mark Smith of Oppy. “Because tomatoes are only hand-picked when ready — thanks to our central location — we can pack, ship and deliver to retailers within 24 hours. We deliver only fruit that has unmatched brix levels, robust flavor, extended shelf life and a clean-slicing texture. Oceanside Pole tomatoes are truly one-of-a-kind.”

Peak volume will pick up toward the middle of August, until the end of October, according to Smith, who noted that Oppy is packing in 22-pound two layers, 25-pound volume fill and 15-pound single layer boxes, RPCs and a 5-pound club pack.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.

About Oceanside Pole

Growing for three generations, the Singh family is the last remaining pole tomato producer in California. Since 1939, they have tended vine-ripened tomatoes on the same land with the knowledge and expertise that can only come with time. Grown on an idyllic property near the historic Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, the Singh family has a calm, almost spiritual approach to growing their produce. The fresh, salty air and bright sunshine makes it seem like a calling—only with such a deep sense of care and determination can exceptional produce be harvested time and again. Go to oceansidepole.com to learn more.