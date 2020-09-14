Virginia’s Schuyler Greens Chooses GetSwift’s Last Mile SaaS Platform for Produce Delivery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– Schuyler Greens Co., which provides pesticide-free greens and a range of other fresh produce items to customers in Virginia, is happy to announce it has awarded a SaaS contract for e-commerce, order management, and last-mile logistics to GetSwift Limited (Australian Securities Exchange: GSW) as it launches home delivery through a new website.

Schuyler Greens grows a wide variety of lettuces, salad greens, herbs, and microgreens, with other produce such as eggs and meats coming from local and regional providers. The company, which works with grocers, schools, and other retailers on a b2b basis, responded to strong demand for home delivery earlier this year when many people in Virginia were self-isolating.

“We have been happy to work with GetSwift as we expand our offering of pesticide-free produce and other locally-sourced groceries across greater Charlottesville and beyond,” said John McMahon, Founder and Farm Manager at Schuyler Greens Co. “As our customers increasingly desire fresh foods delivered to their doors, it was important to have such a technology platform in place.”

GetSwift, which plans to move its stock listing from Australia to Canada later this year, has recently added several North American clients. Some of those include The Waterman’s Wife, a Maryland-based seafood market, Oahu Fresh, a Hawaiian grocery-delivery company, Good Use, which sells eco-friendly juices, along with a Vancouver-based dairy and a fruit-delivery company in Toronto.

GetSwift now powers Schuyler Greens’ e-commerce site, which accommodates both recurring weekly orders and spontaneous purchases. Additionally, the GetSwift platform can validate payment methods upfront, allow customers to modify their standing orders without making a phone call, and send text notifications. Drivers also utilize a GetSwift app on tablets that helps with navigation and order management.

Schuyler Greens intends to expand in multiple ways with the help of GetSwift. The company plans to add more customers in both existing towns and new ones, increase the number of items available, and introduce more local producers.

“I used to be afraid to get too many customers,” Mr. McMahon said. “Now, I’m thinking ‘bring it on.’ I definitely want to grow more.”

GetSwift offers global customers a subscription-based cloud service for businesses with recurring product orders, particularly within the produce, meal kit, dairy, farm-to-table, water, home and commercial delivery sectors. The platform brings together four key components that allow recurring delivery industry sectors to employ the best methodology for their logistics fulfillment.

About Schuyler Greens Co.

Schuyler Greens Co. has been supplying Central Virginia with high quality produce since 2015, upholding a commitment to growing the highest quality produce each and every day. We do not use harmful chemicals, pesticides or sprays and are USDA Harmonized GAP Certified for Food Safety. We are active members of our local farming community and try to offer our customers the best of local and regional produce. Schuyler Greens sells directly to local grocery stores, restaurants, and schools, with home delivery also now available – from the farm to your door.