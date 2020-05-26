Vision Import Group Adds New Director of Global Procurement

Vision Import Group hires industry veteran Alberto Obregon as Director of Global Procurement.

Alberto has a degree in Agronomy from Antonio Narro University in Mexico and a master’s in Environmental Technology. He has over 20 years of experience in the produce business overseeing export and import programs.

Working for the Secretary of Agriculture of Mexico, he spent 10 years (1997-2007) working in Mexico, Chile, South Africa and USA coordinating, developing and consulting on bilateral international agreements for fresh fruit export programs.

For a private citrus company in Mexico, he spent 13 years (2007-2019) directing the general operation, coordinating production fields, developing and operating packing plans and managing export and domestic programs.

Now Alberto will oversee all aspects of sourcing product. Managing and maintaining our relationships with all our grower partners.

“I’m very excited to be part of Vision Import Group team now. This is a great company full of very talented and professional people in every area. The human side of the company is something very attractive to all involved. It is exciting to have this opportunity to work alongside old friends within the company and on the growers’ side. All this meets my values and makes me enjoy what I do every day; it is a great feeling to be part of this great team”, says Alberto Obregon.

Alberto Obregon’s experience, from the fields, the packing house, post-harvest processes, food safety regulations and export/import activities will compliment what the company already provides. In addition to the great support with all our grower partners the enhanced communication will create more efficiencies. Our continued company focus of being vertical when doing business from the farms all the way to end consumer moves us closer to that goal.

“We feel privileged to have Alberto join our company.” “His addition will galvanize our grower relationships while complementing our companies’ values and goals”, says Ronnie Cohen principal of the company.

Vision Import Group is an Importer of fresh produce servicing North America and we specialize in Limes (Mojito & Mr. Squeeze), lemons (Mr. Squeeze), mangos (Picasso) and pineapples(Havana) as well as various other seasonal offerings. Our commitment to both grower and customer partnerships will continue to flourish and now expand our future offerings with the addition of Mr. Obregon.