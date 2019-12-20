Vision Produce Company Adds Scott Levario

Vision Produce Company Produce December 20, 2019

Scott Levario has joined Vision Produce Company and will be located in our Phoenix office.  He has an extensive background which includes tenure at Safeway, holding positions of management in merchandising, buying and procurement. Most recently he was Regional Director of Procurement for Renaissance Food Group.

Per Lance Nichols, GM / VP:  “We are excited to have Scott join our team here in Phoenix. Scott comes with a high degree of integrity and diverse produce background. His great attitude and genuine personality will make him a great fit for the Arizona Division.”   

Per Scott Levario, “I am extremely excited about coming to work with The Vision Produce Company in this stage of my career. The opportunities are inviting and the work environment is one of professionalism and a culture of courtesy and respect. I have much to learn but have been blessed with others to help me along the way as I am challenged in this new role.”

Under Lance’s leadership Scott will help grow our sales, procurement and distribution. 

For additional information and contact Lance Nichols, GM / VP at 602-256-7783.

