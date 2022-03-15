Viva Fresh Announces Winery Tour Networking Event

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association(TIPA) has announced the inaugural Viva Fresh Winery Tour in nearby Grapevine during this year’s event on April 21st, 2022. Sponsored by Sunfed and Lakeway, the tour will serve as an alternative to Viva’s already popular golf outing.

“We are extremely proud of what we’ve built through Viva Fresh since 2015 but we understand we need to continuously be pushing ourselves to look at the show with a fresh perspective,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO and president of TIPA. “We know there is demand for networking opportunities aside from golf on Thursday, and a wine tasting felt like the perfect addition to our Viva Fresh lineup. We are incredibly excited to kick that off this year in Grapevine.”

Already showing a strong buyer presence with early bird signups, this event is bound to be the new trendsetting networking event. Buses will leave the Gaylord Texan Resort at 12 p.m. and will return participants by 6 p.m.

Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the U.S., with Grapevine serving as an industry leader with award-winning wineries and winemakers. In fact, the city is named after the wild mustang grapes that grew on the Grape Vine Prairie. Grapevine is also home to the premier Urban Wine Trail in Texas as well as the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association and Grape Fest®, the largest wine festival in the Southwest, held annually in September.

The tour will consist of four wine tasting room stops in downtown Grapevine from local-area wineries:

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery: Opened in late 2014 and featuring more than 50 wines from 28 different varietals, this winery is a fan favorite.

Delaney Vineyards: This winery channels a simple elegance that allows visitors the chance to smell the roses while enjoying a refreshing glass of wine.

Cross Timbers Winery: this winery offers a unique wine tasting experience, featuring 11 varietals grown in the High Plains

Landon Winery: Their use of stainless-steel tanks and American and French oak barrels are examples of the ingenuity and complexity of the Landon winemaking process

Viva Fresh attendees can sign up for the winery tour during online registration or by contacting TIPA at 956.581.8632. Participation is limited to small groups so interested parties should register quickly before the event sells out!

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.