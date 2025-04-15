Viva Fresh Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, Community, and Innovation

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo commemorated its 10th anniversary this year and the momentum has never been stronger. With a completely sold-out show floor, attendee registration of 2,760 participants—including 438 buyers—the 2025 event is a powerful testament to a decade of progress and purpose.

The show opened with an unforgettable keynote from José Hernández, the former migrant farm worker who became a NASA astronaut. His deeply personal story of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of a dream struck a powerful chord with the audience. More than 100 attendees waited in line following his talk to shake his hand, take a photo, and thank him personally—many visibly moved by the connection between his journey and their own experiences or family histories. His presence not only inspired but set the tone for a weekend centered on the people and the pride they have in the produce industry.

Educational sessions throughout the show delivered powerful insights and sparked critical conversation, with a standout session on tariffs drawing overflow attendance. The room was packed with a standing-room-only crowd and dozens of questions from attendees eager to understand both the immediate impacts and long-term implications of global trade shifts. The session closed with a call to action for a follow-up webinar to be held on April 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT, featuring former Walmart and Costco executive Manolo Reyes. Titled OTIF 2.0, From KPI to Culture, Strengthening North America’s Fresh Supply Chain, the webinar will dive into the future of vendor relationships and the growing need for transparency and collaborative partnerships based on human-centered supply chains during this new tariff driven era. Registration for the free Zoom webinar is now open.

“This year is more than just a milestone—it’s a movement,” said Dante Galeazzi, President of The Texas International Produce Association. “We’ve seen this show grow from a regional event into a nationally respected platform for innovation, community, and meaningful industry dialogue. And this year’s energy is unmatched with more industry engagement than ever with everyone ready to network and build new relationships.”

As the doors opened this morning, attendees were met with high-energy networking, vendor showcases, product tastings, and the many acknowledgments of the growers, retailers, and industry leaders whose vision and dedication have built the foundation of Viva Fresh over the past decade.

A special highlight of the celebration is the 10th Anniversary Mural that welcomed everyone in the hotel lobby, a vibrant, large-scale installation composed of more than 4,000 photos captured during the previous nine years and showcasing the Viva Fresh community. The mural serves as a powerful visual tribute to the people and stories that have shaped the show into what it is today.

From its beginnings as a regional gathering to its status as a must-attend event in the produce industry calendar, Viva Fresh continues to lead with a focus rooted in the vison of elevating the people and products of the Tex-Mex corridor. Here’s to the next ten years!

About the Viva Fresh Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Texas-Mexico trade corridor as a thriving hub for nutritious fruits and vegetables available year-round. The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo will be held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Texas, from April 11 through April 13. Visit www.vivafreshexpo.com for more information.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $13 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.