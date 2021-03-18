Viva Fresh Golf Tournament Adds Additional Course

Registration Now Open

Mission, Texas – It will certainly be a lucky St. Patrick’s Day for many as the Texas International Association (TIPA) announces that due to extraordinary interest in this year’s sold-out Viva Fresh Golf Open they have secured a second course to accommodate expo attendees.

The Cowboys Golf Club is an 18-hole course and has been sold out since January, but since then a large waiting list had formed. In response to the substantial demand, Viva Fresh will host an additional tournament at the Bear Creek Golf Course, one of the “10 Great Places to Golf,” according to The Wall Street Journal and among the “Top 50 Resort Courses in America,” according to Golf Digest.

“Honestly, originally we had planned for less participation this year, but the demand from Viva attendees to increase this particular networking opportunity was undeniable,” said Ed Bertaud, Viva Fresh golf committee chairman and director of retail sales for IFCO. “Golf is one of a handful of activities that has experienced somewhat of a resurgence since the pandemic began, primarily as it is an outdoor sport. Furthermore, as a pillar of our efforts has always been to provide more relaxed yet professional networking options, we decided to act on this opportunity and answer our attendees’ demands by offering an additional option.”

Similar to the other golf tournament, Viva Fresh has arranged for transportation to and from the hotel and course, as well as breakfast and lunch. Space is limited and those interested are asked to sign up quickly before it sells out. The cost will be $350 per player or $1,300 for a team. The same start and end times of play and tournament rules will apply to both courses.

“Not only is this a great course but it is also a chance to walk away with some cold, hard cash,” remarked Craig Slate, president and CEO of SunFed and TIPA chairman. “There are several opportunities to cash in on the overall tournament purse: be it closest to the pin, longest drive or overall net or gross winner. Come play, enjoy yourselves, make some new friends…and maybe take back a little green for that new putter you’ve been eyeing.”

Interested parties should note that in order to receive a Viva Fresh Open shirt, they must be signed up and paid for tournament by 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 17th. All golf registration closes next Wednesday, March 24th at 3 p.m. CT. Players will receive an email from Viva Fresh with their teams and more information on Thursday, March 25th. May the luck of the Irish be with all Viva Fresh golfers!

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) was founded in 1942 and represents over 330 member companies as they educate, advocate, promote and represent the fresh produce industry of more than $8 billion dollars that is either produced in Texas or considers Texas its first point of arrival for domestic distribution. For information, please visit www.texipa.org.