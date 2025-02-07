Viva Fresh Launches New Website to Celebrate 10th Anniversary 

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is excited to unveil the new Viva Fresh Produce Expo website as the expo celebrates its 10th anniversary. The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo will take place in Houston, Texas, from April 10–12, 2025, bringing together produce industry leaders from across North America.

Founded in 2015, Viva Fresh has grown into a premier event for networking, education, and advocacy in the produce industry. It underscores the region’s importance as a vital trade corridor, providing buyers with year-round access to a diverse range of fruits and vegetables—all from a single state, Texas. This milestone year promises fresh opportunities to connect, learn, and celebrate the industry’s continued growth.

2025 Event Highlights:

· New Pickleball Tournament: A fun, energetic addition promoting healthy living and camaraderie.

· Expanded Viva Fresh Open Golf Tournament: Now featuring Tour 18, a course with replicas of the world’s most iconic holes.

“Born from a vision to connect and educate, Viva Fresh has grown into a key industry event showcasing the growth and importance of the region’s fresh produce supply chain and its critical role in North America,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO and President of TIPA. “This year, we celebrate a major milestone and look forward to welcoming returning and new attendees alike to a little taste of what the Tex-Mex corridor has to offer.”

The redesigned website offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever for attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors to access event details, register, and plan their participation. Visitors can browse past event photos, track important deadlines, and explore information on exhibitor opportunities, sponsorships, and event schedules—all in one place. Visit www.vivafreshexpo.com to learn more.

Registration is now open to ALL attendees, with complimentary registration available for qualifying retail and foodservice buyers. Don’t miss the chance to secure your spot and take part in this special anniversary celebration.

Viva Fresh continues its tradition of inspiring programming and dynamic networking opportunities. Attendees can look forward to keynote speakers, receptions such as In Bloom: Women in Produce, and the YTIPA Reception, ensuring something for everyone.

About the Viva Fresh Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Texas-Mexico trade corridor as a thriving hub for nutritious fruits and vegetables available year-round. The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo will be held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Texas, from April 11 through April 13. Visit http://www.vivafreshexpo.com/ for more information.