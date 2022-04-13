Viva Fresh to Host In Bloom Event

Speak Easy: Real Women, Real Talk

Mission, Texas; The TIPA In Bloom Women’s Committee proudly announces it is hosting Speak Easy: Real Women, Real Talk at Viva Fresh on Friday, April 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. Sponsored by Pure Flavor, the session will feature three female produce professionals who have each navigated their way to success within the industry:

Dan’l Almy, founder, DMA Solutions

Tiffany Sabelli, director of sales, Pure Flavor

Suhanra Conradie, CEO, Summer Citrus of South Africa

These women will discuss the common pitfalls and challenges that professional produce women frequently encounter, as well as the strategies they’ve found helpful in building their networks, expanding their resources and amplifying their voices.

Michelle Cortez, In Bloom Committee chairwoman and sales director at Babia, commented, “this session is more than a panel discussion. It’s a genuine conversation with women who have created their own paths forward. Their experiences and wisdom stand to benefit all of us.” April Flowers, In Bloom Committee past chairwoman and marketing director at Lone Star Citrus continued, “we believe that when one woman wins, we all win. It absolutely makes sense to sit down and discuss the recurring issues that produce women tend to encounter throughout their careers. We have a responsibility to one another to share our success strategies and help push each other forward.”

While the event will tackle the serious issues produce women face, it will also celebrate the lighter side of produce life and the many roles women fill in their daily lives. Following the discussion, attendees will have time to network while nibbling on delicious food and sipping on signature cocktails.

In Bloom was conceived at the 2019 Viva Fresh and was built to be an organization to empower and advance women in produce through sharing opportunities, networking, mentorship, advocacy, and professional development while also offering a supportive environment of women committed to helping each other. Its vision is to develop a community of female leaders who are advocates for fresh produce consumption, committed to helping one another, and prepared to lead our industry through opportunities and challenges in a dynamic Texas and International produce landscape.

The event is free to Viva Fresh attendees but requires prior registration. Preference will be given to women attendees, but gentlemen are welcome to join the waitlist on site.

This event also receives sponsorship support from London Fruit, Lone Star Citrus, Summer Citrus of South Africa, Bagley Produce, Pratt Industries, Coast Tropical, Santos International, Harvest Best and Fox Packaging.

For more information, please contact April Flowers at aprilf@lonestarcitrus.com or Michelle Cortez at shelly@babia.com.mx

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.