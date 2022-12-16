Volcano Produce Announces Rebrand, New Website

Volcano Produce, Inc., Los Angeles, is pleased to announce that Santa has come early, delivering a total rebrand, a new website, and some Fugly Fruits under the tree!

Toni Rodosta, CEO and Founder of Volcano Produce, Inc., says, “it is so cool to see this new brand look. There is no way we could wait to open it”.

“Our new logo and website better reflect how our heart and spirit are involved with everything we do. Even the website has a volcano erupting with hearts.” Toni continues, “we live the Aloha spirit, and it shows as we interact with our farmers, customers, and each other”.

In 2004, after a project at her alma mater, USC, Toni launched Volcano Produce, Inc. and her Fugly Fruit Brand.

Toni shares this about Fugly, “we can’t wait to share our Fugly Fruit with the world. The brand was developed and trademarked as a specialty educational tool to help consumers understand that some really great fruit may shrivel like our passion fruit friends, but that’s the best time to eat them”.

Volcano Produce, Inc. is a year-round shipper, having established an extensive line of fruits and vegetables poised to support local, regional, and national retailers’ fresh categories.

Volcano Produce, Inc. is committed to building customer trust and confidence by reliably providing nutritious food products and ingredients. With an emphasis on innovations like sustainability, earth-friendly packaging, and specialty-crop consumer education tools, it is easy to understand Volcano’s continuing growth and success.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Volcano’s founder, Toni Rodosta grew up in a produce family where she observed her father build his career in the industry. Inspired by him, it became Toni’s dream to start her own produce company.

For more information or a product list info@volcanoproduce.com

ERUPTING WITH FRESHNESS https://volcanoproduce.com