Wada Farms Marketing Group Announces New Additions to National Sales Team

Idaho Falls, Idaho – Wada Farms Marketing Group announces new hires in the company’s National Sales and Marketing Team. Industry veterans Stephanie Bench, Susi Torigain, and Fran Torigian have joined Wada Farms to further develop and diversify Wada’s ever expanding commodity portfolio.

“We are excited with the talent and experience that Stephanie, Susi, and Fran bring to our team. Their combined insight and industry prowess will help bring Wada to the next level in customer service and portfolio diversification. Our customers will benefit with these new team additions by helping them achieve next level results,” said Kevin Stanger, President of Wada Farms Marketing Group.

Wada’s newest additions will be spearheading strategic growth strategies in Wada’s newest commodity acquisitions, Sweet Potatoes and Watermelons along with other niche programs within the Wada organization. Through their combined 70+ years of produce industry experience, they will help yield new market share opportunities, diversify existing customer opportunities, and focus on new business development initiatives.

Stephanie Bench, National Sales Team – “I am very excited to join the team at Wada Farms Marketing. I am looking forward to this new opportunity with Wada to learn new commodities along with the whole book of business that Wada has to offer the industry.”

Susi Torigian, National Sales Team- “I am honored to become part of the Wada Farms team! I had started as a customer and am now excited to be a team member. To be involved with the Wada Team allows me to help build a business that has Vision, Passion, and a commitment to both its growers and customers. The Wada Team was a Natural choice for me!”

Fran Torigian, VP Sales and Business Development/Eastern Division – “Wada is a company driven by vision and a business acumen to see that vision through to fruition. Spending time with the Wada team gave me the opportunity to see how the cooperative team effort was present at all times. I look forward to being a part of that positive and synergistic environment.”

This announcement comes as Wada Farms continues its strategy of expanding its portfolio and service offerings in both in domestic and international markets. Wada Farms encourages new and existing customers focused on enhancing the end-user experience with top quality produce and optimizing supply chain efficiencies from field-to-fork to let Wada help make these goals become a reality.

About Wada Farms, Inc.

Wada Farms in an industry leading grower-shipper of premium end produce. We specialize in table stock potatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, chippers, watermelons, squash, sweet corn, beans, and quinoa. We strive for strategic partnerships that align with our core values of providing the world with fresh, healthy, and sustainable produce. Our goal is to make a positive impact throughout the entire supply chain with the ultimate result of providing the end-user a means to sustain a healthy lifestyle.