Wakefern Adopts Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States is adopting the latest in RPCs (Reusable Plastic Containers) in its Produce department to improve quality, sustainability, and lower costs for customers.

By partnering with companies such as IFCO and Tosca that specialize in RPCs, Wakefern is able to maximize supply chain efficiency through better product protection and temperature control. The containers also save time, space and money for shippers and allow for improved freshness with highly-ventilated, foldable and sturdy designs. Additionally, RPCs allow produce to be better stored and handled in warehouses through efficient stacking and integration with automated processes, reducing potential food loss and waste from conventional single use packaging.

“Adopting reusable RPCs is a win for our customers, our suppliers, the environment and Wakefern,” said Robert Zuehlke, manager of Corporate Social Responsibility for Wakefern. “Wakefern is focused on engaging vendors whose products help drive a more sustainable future by reducing the environmental impacts of packaging, food waste, and greenhouse gas emissions.”

When compared to single-use packaging RPCs are shown to generate less carbon dioxide and solid waste. They also require less energy and use less water then their single-use counterparts.

In fact, according to the Plastics Industry Association, making new products with recycled plastics, not just RPCs, requires 66% less energy than using raw plastic materials.

For more than four decades, Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer owned cooperative that includes nearly 280 ShopRite stores, has worked to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, and assist communities where its stores operate. This effort expands on Wakefern’s food loss prevention and food waste diversion practices. Last year alone, Wakefern donated over 5,000 tons of food to local food banks, composted more than 8,200 tons of food waste, and since the late 1970’s has recycled more than 2.6 million tons of materials.

For more information on our ongoing sustainability efforts, please visit: https://shop.shoprite.com/sustainability.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com