WAPA Releases First Apple and Pear Stock Figures of The Season

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, released today the first apple and pear stock figures of the season. The figures show that in Europe apple stocks increased by 6,8% compared to 2020 to reach 4,917,891 T, while pear stocks decreased by 27% to 656,438 T. In the USA, apple stocks as of 1 December 2021 stood at 1,909,045 T (-2,6% compared to 2020), while pear stocks reached 224,278 T (21,6% above 2020). WAPA will continue to publish the monthly stock figures on its website and social media channels for the rest of the season.

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, collects every month the stock figures for apples and pears from Europe and the United States. WAPA can reveal that European apple stocks stood at 4,917,891 T as of 1 December 2021, which is 6,8% above the figure of 2020, which reflects the 11% increase in the crop. On the other hand, pear stocks stood at 656,438 T on 1 December 2021, 27% below the volume of 2020, mostly because of the large decrease in Italy. In Europe, the final pear crop is 26% lower than a year ago. For the USA, apple stocks in December stand at 1,909,045 T, down 2,6% compared to 2020. This level is reflecting the lower crop in Washington States this year, which stands at just below 3.000,000 T, 4% less than last year. Pears stocks in the USA stand at 224,278 T, which is 21,6% above last year. Starting from January 2022, the stocks will be made public on a monthly basis. WAPA will release the stocks level from the 1st of January 2022 at the beginning of February. These figures will be made public on the WAPA website.

WAPA was founded in August 2001 with the objectives of providing a forum for discussion on matters of interest to the apple and pear business and initiating recommendations to strengthen the sector. The current President of the Association is Nicholas Dicey (HortGro – South Africa) and the current Vice-President is Dominik Woźniak (Society for Promotion of Dwarf Fruit Orchards / Rajpol – Poland). WAPA membership includes the following countries and areas: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK and the USA.

European apple and pear stocks

** : United Kingdom starts releasing stocks data as of 1st January. Data from the UK will therefore be included in the report released by WAPA early February.

USA apple and pear stocks