WAPA Releases March’s Apple and Pear Stock Figures

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, released today the apple and pear stock figures from 1 March 2022. The figures show that in Europe apple stocks increased by 8.6% compared to 2021 to reach 2,935,962 T, while pear stocks decreased by 14.9% to 388,495 T. In the USA, apple stocks as of 1 March 2022 stood at 1,275,346 T (+1.6% compared to 2021), while pear stocks reached 111,912 T (37.7% above 2021). WAPA will continue to publish the monthly stock figures on its website and social media channels for the rest of the season.

WAPA, the World Apple and Pear Association, collects every month the stock figures for apples and pears from Europe and the United States. WAPA can reveal that European apple stocks stood at 2,935,962 T as of 1 March 2022, which is 8.6% above the figure of 2021. This was mainly driven by the increases concerning Red Jonaprince (54% up from 2021), Jonagold (+27.9%), Golden Delicious (+23.3%), and Gala (+18.4%), and despite the decrease in some major varieties, including Granny Smith (-20%) and Cripps Pink (-14.9%). On the other hand, pear stocks stood at 388,495 T on 1 March 2022, 14.9% below the volume of 2021. The decrease in the Italian varieties (Abate Fetel -97.8% and Kaiser -95.2%) was partially mitigated by the stark increase in Portugal’s Rocha pears (+59,614 T compared to March 2021).

In the USA, apple stocks in March stood at 1,275,346 T (+1.6% compared to 2021). The decrease among several large varieties, such as Fuji (-20.8%), Red Delicious (-11.7%), and Gala (-9%) was compensated by the 216.5% increase in Cosmic Crisp apples, which reached 51.576 T, and the 36.5% increase in the Granny Smith variety. Pears stocks in the USA stood at 111,912 T, which is 37.7% above last year.

WAPA will continue to release the stock levels for the rest of the season. The figures from the 1st of April 2022 will be made public on the WAPA website at the beginning of May.

WAPA was founded in August 2001 with the objectives of providing a forum for discussion on matters of interest to the apple and pear business and initiating recommendations to strengthen the sector. The current President of the Association is Dominik Woźniak (Society for Promotion of Dwarf Fruit Orchards / Rajpol – Poland) and the current Vice-President is Jeff

Correa (Pear Bureau Northwest – USA). WAPA membership includes the following countries and areas: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK and the USA.