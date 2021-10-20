Washington Apple Commission Launches New Website

[WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON] – Washington Apple Commission launches their brand-new website, along with a complete rebrand. The Washington Apple Commission, the industry marketing arm for international promotions, has updated their website to create a modern and visually striking “one-stop-shop” for all things Washington apple – from the newest varieties to delicious new recipes.

Waapple.org is the go-to resource for apple discovery. Whether someone is looking for the sweetest apple available in January or the best red baking apple, with just a few clicks on the new apple variety page users will quickly find the answer they are looking for.

Enhancing the apple variety page led to a complete overhaul of the apple recipe portal. With completely new recipes, videos and photography, this recipe index reflects a delightful experience that will locate the right recipe for anyone’s taste buds.

Another focus of the website is the extensive history of Washington apple growing in the state. The new site highlights the faces behind the industry and shares their stories and brings these to life with insightful and beautifully crafted pages.

“We are thrilled to release a website that reflects the quality of our brand and authentically represents our growers,” says Rebecca Lyons, International Marketing Director for the Washington Apple Commission. “The site is available in eight different languages besides English, so consumers in the US and international markets have the opportunity to learn more about Washington apples and the dedication and care that makes them “Grown with Goodness.”

The Washington Apple Commission is a non-profit, promotional organization dedicated to marketing and advertising fresh Washington apples internationally. For more information on the Washington Apple Commission, visit www.waapple.org .

The Washington Apple Commission is an equal opportunity provider and employer.