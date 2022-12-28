Washington Farmers Look Forward After a Tough Year For Crops

The Tonnemaker family, which operates farms in Woodinville and Royal City in Eastern Washington, has something to celebrate this holiday season despite losing nearly their entire sweet-cherry crop earlier in 2022.

Those visiting year-round farmers markets in Capitol Hill, West Seattle or the University District this month will discover peppers and late-season apples, thanks to a warm fall that created ideal growing conditions for that bounty.

A cold and wet spring created havoc for the state’s tree-fruit harvest this year. The damp weather reduced spring pollination activity, stunting crop development. Snow damaged many of those limited buds, keeping them from growing into apples, cherries and other fruit.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Columbian