Washington Fruit Growers Announces Second State-of-the-Art Cherry Packing Line at Washington Fruit & Produce

Yakima, WA — Washington Fruit Growers is excited to announce plans for a second state-of-the-art cherry packing line at their Washington Fruit & Produce campus, set to be operational for the 2025 cherry season. This significant investment will expand the company’s packing capabilities, allowing for increased capacity to serve their growing needs from the field and customer base. We are excited to increase our capacity on fixed weight packages, clamshells and other customer driven demands.

The new packing line represents a substantial increase in Washington Fruit Growers’ operational infrastructure. By adding this second line the company will boost capacity while maintaining their core focus on efficiency. This expansion underscores Washington Fruit Growers’ ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the fruit packing industry.

“We are thrilled to make this investment into the operations of Washington Fruit. By adding capacity to our current best in class operations, it will allow us to serve our growing customer base while providing the exceptional service and quality everyone has come to know and expect from the Independent label,” said Tommy Hanses, CEO of Washington Fruit Growers.

The new line will feature more of the latest advancements in sorting, grading, and packaging technologies currently employed on their existing cherry line, ensuring that Washington Fruit Growers can meet the growing demand for their high-quality cherries. The addition of increased clamshell packaging capabilities will also provide customers with more versatile and convenient packaging options, aligning with current market trends and consumer preferences.

With this expansion, Washington Fruit Growers is poised to enhance its position as a leader in the fruit packing industry, delivering superior products and services to its customers. The company remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.

About Washington Fruit Growers

Washington Fruit Growers, family-owned for over a century, has been growing, packing, and shipping the finest apples, pears, and cherries since 1916. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and advanced horticultural practices, we prioritize innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, constantly evolving to maintain our commitment to quality and to develop our longstanding relationships with customers.