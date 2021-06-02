Washington’s Tree Fruit Industry Announces over $1 million in Scholarships Awarded this Spring

Wenatchee, Wash – The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) today announces its 2021 scholarship recipients. In total, the foundation is awarding over $1 million to students raised in tree fruit industry families on behalf of industry employers, families and supporters. 332 students are sharing in this year’s awards.

204 of the 2021 scholarship recipients are renewing WAEF students. 128 are new recipients to WAEF selected this spring 87 of those are 2021 high school seniors.

Students receiving this year’s awards are from Adams, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, Walla Walla and Yakima counties in Washington state and Hood River and Umatilla counties in Oregon.

WAEF scholarships are awarded to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses. Approximately 80% are first-generation college students.

2021 WAEF Scholarship Recipients (By County)

Adams County

Angelica Hernandez, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Othello High School. She is the daughter of Silverio and Yolanda Hernandez.

Gabriela Rodriguez-Garcilazo, Othello, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers scholarship. Rodriguez-Garcilazo is a graduate of Othello High School. She is the daughter of Jorge and Lorena Rodriguez.

Jennifer R Hernandez Serna, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal scholarship. Hernandez Serna is a graduate of Royal High School. She is the daughter of Silverio and Yolanda Hernandez.

Lorena Flores-Leon, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Othello High School. She is the daughter of Reynaldo and Elvia Flores.

Omar Lopez-Corona, Othello, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Lopez is a graduate of Othello High School. He is the son of Efrain Lopez and Maria Corona.

Yessica Maldonado, Othello, is the recipient of the D&M Chemical and The Oppenheimer Group scholarships. Maldonado is a graduate of Othello High School. She is the daughter of Pablo and Yesenia Maldonado.

Benton County

Alicia Favela Rodriguez, Pasco, is the recipient of the Douglas Fruit scholarship. Favela Rodriguez is a graduate of Pasco High School. She is the daughter of Gustavo Favela and Pascuala Rodriguez.

Brenda Nicole Montano, Prosser, is the recipient of the Bleyhl Co-Op scholarship. Montano is a graduate of Prosser High School.

Cacia Roy, Prosser, is the recipient of the Tree Top scholarship. Roy is a graduate of Prosser High School. She is the daughter of Brenton and Alicia Roy.

Kevin Nino-Tapia, Kennewick, is the recipient of the Scott & Mary Jacky scholarship. Nino-Tapia is a graduate of Southridge High School. He is the son of Susana Tapia.

Leslie Jacobo, Prosser, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Jacobo is a graduate of Prosser High School. She is the daughter of Valentin and Virginia Jacobo.

Luis O Medrano Espinoza, Prosser, is the recipient of the Olsen Brothers scholarship. Medrano Espinoza is a graduate of Prosser High School. He is the son of Ulises Medrano and Veneranda Espinoza.

Mariela Corona P, Prosser, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit scholarship. Corona Palominos is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. She is the daughter of Baudelia Palominos-Mendoza.

Peter Elmer Jakob Felicijan, Prosser, is the recipient of the Pace International scholarship. Felicijan is a graduate of Prosser High School. He is the son of Pete and Consuelo Felicijan.

Sarai Lopez, Prosser, is the recipient of the Anonymous scholarship. Lopez is a graduate of Prosser High School. She is the daughter of Pedro and Fidelina Lopez.

Sierra Olsen, Prosser, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial and Monson Fruit scholarships. Olsen is a graduate of Prosser High School. She is the daughter of Leif and Kristin Olsen.

Chelan County

Abdiel Barrera Mendoza, Malaga, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Barrera Mendoza is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Isabel Barrera and Rosa Mendoza.

Alejandra Gil-Camacho, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Bob Mast and Nordic scholarships. Gil-Camacho is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Juan Gil-Lopez and Angeles Camacho.

Ana Valdovines Covarrubias, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Antles Pollen/Gerri Whiteaker Memorial scholarship. Valdovines Covarrubias is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Angel Valdovines and Elidia Covarrubias.

Anahi Belen Ramos, Wentchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Ramos is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Fernando Ramos and Maria Padilla.

Anahi Sanchez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jose Sanchez and Cruz Mendoza.

Andres Hernandez, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Andres and Maria Hernandez.

Angela Blanco, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Blanco is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Alberto Blanco and Guadalupe Sanchez.

Aranza Arroyo-Mejia, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Hans & Lavonne van Someren Greve scholarship. Arroyo-Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Maria T. Arroyo.

Carlos Guerrero Alverdin, Entiat, is the recipient of the Harold Grim Memorial and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Guerrero Alverdin is a graduate of Entiat High School. He is the son of Francisco Guerrero and Soila Alverdin Hernandez.

Clifford Phipps, Leavenworth, is the recipient of the Unitec scholarship. Phipps is a graduate of Cascade High School. He is the son of Kenneth and Joyce Phipps.

Colson Brunner, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Jim Wade Memorial scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Nick and Jenn Brunner.

Corey Phillips, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Payne West Insurance/Deborah Krautwurm Memorial scholarship. Phillips is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Michael and Kay Phillips.

Daniela Carvajal Macias, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Carvajal Macias is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Daniel Carvajal and Yaneth Macias.

Dorothy Espinosa, Peshastin, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Espinosa is a graduate of Cascade High School. She is the daughter of Armando and Abigail Espinosa.

Eduardo Escalera, Manson, is the recipient of the Oroville & Bertha Peebles Memorial scholarship. Escalera is a graduate of Manson High School. He is the son of Alejandro and Leticia Escalera.

Eduardo Juarez Ramirez, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Blue Bird, Inc./Garry Williams Memorial/Washington Cherry Growers and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Juarez Ramirez is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Eduardo Juarez Gonzalez and Maria Ramirez.

Eduardo Mata, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales scholarship. Mata is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Gabriel and Maria Ordaz.

Elisabeth Garcia Zamudio, Malaga, is the recipient of the Cider Works Farms and John Douglas scholarships. Garcia is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Garcia and Bertha Zamudio.

Elizabeth Carney, Cashmere, is the recipient of the James E. Jim Loudon Scholarship and AgroFresh scholarships. Carney is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Kevin and Valerie Carney.

Emma Brunner, Monitor, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Adam and Nicole Brunner.

Esmeralda Y. Rivera, Chelan, is the recipient of the Northwest Farm Credit Services and Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fresh scholarships. Rivera is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Jorge Rivera and Angelica Cisneros.

Estefany Herrera, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Herrera is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Luis Verduzco and Patricia Rodriguez.

Gabriela Martinez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jose Martinez and Alma Vaca.

Greg Worley, Monitor, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales scholarship. Worley is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Shelley Maertins Worley.

Heriberto Sarmiento, Manson, is the recipient of the Herold & Vicki Peebles and Jay & Jennifer Witherbee scholarships. Sarmiento is a graduate of Manson High School. He is the son of Heriberto and Irma Marquez Sarmiento.

Itzia Mejia, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Fernando Mejia and Monica Barragan.

Javier Torres, Chelan Falls, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Torres is a graduate of Chelan High School. He is the son of Jose L Torres and Maria Mendoza.

Jazmine Herrera, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Herrera is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Luis Verduzco and Patricia Rodriguez.

Jessica Avila-Marques, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Bob McDougall Memorial and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Avila-Marques is a graduate of Cascade High School. She is the daughter of Antonio and Margarita Avila.

Jessica K. Oules, Chelan, is the recipient of the Jerry Haak Memorial scholarship. Oules is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Greg and Kristine Oules.

Joanna Pena, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Triple G Orchards and Blue Bird, Inc./Les Moser Memorial Community Service Award scholarships. Pena is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Maricela Pena.

Jocelyn Hernandez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Juan Hernandez and Raquel Moreno.

Johan Luna, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Luna is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Roberto Barragan and Evelyn Aguinaga.

Jonathan Sarmiento, Manson, is the recipient of the Herold & Vicki Peebles scholarship. Sarmiento is a graduate of Manson High School. He is the son of Heriberto and Irma Marquez Sarmiento.

Jose Alfredo Pascasio, Chelan, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Pascasio is a graduate of Manson High School. He is the son of Jesus Pascasio and Liliana Medina.

Jose Camarillo Aviles, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas scholarship. Camarillo Aviles is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Eduardo Camarillo Quiroz and Ofelia Aviles Sandoval.

Juan De La Cruz, Chelan Falls, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. De La Cruz is a graduate of Chelan High School. He is the son of Lourdes Avila.

Juan Martinez Nieto, Dryden, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Martinez Nieto is a graduate of Cascade High School. He is the son of Juan Martinez and Norma Nieto.

Kadince Compton, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall scholarship. Compton is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jason and DeAnn Compton.

Karina Batres, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial scholarship. Batres is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Amanda Amaya.

Karina Pahua, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Pahua is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Jose Pahua and Gloria Martinez.

Kesia Guerra, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Guerra is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Adelina Murillo Tejeda.

Kody Richards, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Jacquelyn Horan McDougall Memorial and Chamberlin Agriculture scholarships. Richards is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Gregg and Faith Richards.

Kyle Jackson, Chelan, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Jackson is a graduate of Chelan High School. He is the son of A.J. and Teri Jackson.

Kyler Keogh, Cashmere, is the recipient of the HoneyBear Marketing LLC and Washington State Tree Fruit Association scholarships. Keogh is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Eric and Tammy Keogh.

Lizbeth Najera Gutierrez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family and Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial scholarships. Najera Gutierrez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Margarito Najera and Ines Gutierrez.

Logan Hakensen, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales scholarship. Hakensen is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Lars Hakensen and Jenni Uhlrich.

Luis Perez-Cano, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Perez-Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Juan Perez and Francisca Cano.

Malena Mendez-Ortiz, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Mendez-Ortiz is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Fabiola Ortiz.

Maria Santana Gonzalez, Manson, is the recipient of the Vicki Armbruster Peebles scholarship. Santana Gonzalez is a graduate of Manson High School. She is the daughter of Severo Valdovinos Ochoa and Felipa Gonzalez Cortez.

Maribel Andrade, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas scholarship. Andrade is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Martin Andrade Castellanos and Maria Del Carmen Andrade Martinez.

Mariela Barrera-Amaya, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Barrera-Amaya is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Rodolfo and Maria Barrera.

Micaela Salgado, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Salgado is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Proseso and Ana Salgado.

Mireya Garibay-Galvan, Chelan, is the recipient of the Brian & Amanda Adams and Nordic scholarships. Garibay-Galvan is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Noe Garibay and Guadalupe Galvan.

Nadia Verduzco Farias, Manson, is the recipient of the Valley Tractor scholarship. Verduzco Farias is a graduate of Manson High School. She is the daughter of Oracio and Norma Verduzco.

Norma Castro, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Castro is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Luciano and Maria Castro.

Rhiannon Strutzel, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture scholarship. Strutzel is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Edward and Beverly Strutzel.

Ringo Renteria, Chelan, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Renteria is a graduate of Chelan High School. He is the son of Oscar Renteria and Lorena Martinez.

Robert McManus, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Tree Top scholarship. McManus is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Scott and Maggie McManus.

Rosa Lopez-Barboza, Chelan, is the recipient of the Cory Groves scholarship. Lopez-Barboza is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Reyna Barboza.

Shelby Brunner, Cashmere, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Nick and Jenn Brunner.

Teague Wagoner Duncan, Peshastin, is the recipient of the Taylor Orchards and Tree Top scholarships. Duncan is a graduate of Cascade High School. He is the son of Ryan and Kami Duncan.

Teresa Venegas Esquibel, Manson, is the recipient of the Valent USA scholarship. Venegas Esquibel is a graduate of Manson High School. She is the daughter of Victor Venegas and Martha L. Esquibel.

Ty Schoening, Cashmere, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Corporation scholarship. Schoening is a graduate of Cashmere High School. He is the son of Derek and Kappy Schoening.

Wade Dahl, Entiat, is the recipient of the Jeff Fagg and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Dahl is a graduate of Entiat High School. He is the son of Randy and Darcey Dahl.

Yasleni Mejia, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Bill DeWitt Memorial scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School. She is the daughter of Javier Mejia and Evangelina Naranjo.

Columbia County

Michelle Garcia-Romero, Dayton, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial and Nordic scholarships. Garcia-Romero is a graduate of Dayton High School. She is the daughter of Eloy Garcia and Teresa Romero.

Douglas County

Alexis Moreno, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Homchick Smith & Associates scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Altagracia Moreno.

Anibal Velazquez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Velazquez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Gabriel Velazquez and Xochitl Hurtado.

Ashley Parra, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Parra is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Ramon Parra and Diana Barajas.

Beatriz Garibay-Vega, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Homchick Smith & Associates scholarship. Garibay-Vega is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Rosendo Garibay and Marta Vega.

Beatriz Monserrat Medel Martinez, Seattle, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Medel Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Juan Medel and Beatriz Martinez.

Citlali Gonzalez-Arroyo, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Gonzalez-Arroyo is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Candelario and Albertina Gonzalez.

Clay Lancaster, Orondo, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Lancaster is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Rick and Sandra Lancaster.

Daisy Ortiz, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Louis Van Doren Memorial scholarship. Ortiz is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jorge and Roselia Ortiz.

David Olmos-Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Olmos-Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Carlos and Celia Olmos.

Dennise Aguilar Cano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Aguilar Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She is the daughter of Ismael Aguilar and Angelica Cano Rodriguez.

Diana Lopez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Marrian & Diane Peebles and Susi Harris Memorial scholarships. Lopez is a graduate of Chelan High School. She is the daughter of Daniel and Maxima Lopez.

Doris E. Carbajal, Rock Island, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Carbajal is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Reyes and Lourdes Cabajal.

Dulce Roman-Trejo, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship. Roman-Trejo is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Felipe Roman and Mineralda Trejo.

Federico Colin Jr., Bridgeport, is the recipient of the John Douglas and Dennis & Lynette Bigness scholarships. Colin Jr is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Imelda Lugo.

Janeli Sanchez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Jennifer Witherbee and Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarships. Sanchez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Misael Sanchez Perez and Sugey Villasenor.

Jesus A Capi, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Jerry Nolen Memorial scholarship. Capi is a graduate of Waterville High School. He is the son of Jesus and Maria Capi.

Joanna Sanchez-Avina, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Rolando Martin and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Sanchez-Avina is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jorge and Maria Sanchez.

Jose Espinoza, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family scholarship. Espinoza is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Bertoldo Espinoza and Maricela Garcia.

Jose Torres-Arellano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Torres-Arellano is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Jose Torres and Liliana Medina.

Josefina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Anita Gonzalez.

Juan Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Juan and Teresa Trejo.

Kannie Jimenez-Vazquez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Jimenez-Vazquez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jose Jimenez and Zeila Vazquez.

Karina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Anita Gonzalez.

Kimberly Castaneda, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales scholarship. Castaneda is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Rodrigo and Esperanza Castaneda.

Liliana Medel Martinez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Medel Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Juan Medel and Beatriz Martinez Marquez.

Lizeth Perez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Homchick Smith & Associates scholarship. Perez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She is the daughter of Jose Perez and Elia Bucio.

Lizeth Tostado, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Tostado is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jose Tostado and Maria Aguilar.

Logan West, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. West is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Matt and Jennifer West.

Luigi Valdivia, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes scholarship. Valdivia is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He is the son of Mario and Maria Valdivia.

Luis Felipe Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Robert Prince Memorial scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Martin Trejo and Amalia Trejo.

Luis Velasco Martinez, Brewster, is the recipient of the John Daniel Gebbers Memorial and North Valley Mechanical/Charity Rumbolz Memorial scholarships. Velasco Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Abraham Velasco and Maria Martinez.

Mauricio Negrete, Waterville, is the recipient of the Orondo Cares Scholarship and Valley Fruit scholarships. Negrete is a graduate of Waterville High School. He is the son of Alfredo Negrete and Irma Bravo.

Mireya Lopez-Mercado, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM scholarship. Lopez-Mercado is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Lopez Ramos and Maria Lopez-Mercado.

Nathan Holterhoff, East wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Holterhoff is a graduate of The River Academy. He is the son of Paul and Janice Holterhoff.

Odalis Nieto, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Nieto is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Israel and Olga Nieto.

Orlando Cervantes, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Antles Pollen/Brian Fischer Memorial and Valley Fruit scholarships. Cervantes is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Jaime Cervantes and Alba Valentin.

Spencer Jack Rickel, East Wenacthee, is the recipient of the K.J. Hendershott Memorial/Chelan Fruit scholarship. Rickel is a graduate of Wenatchee High School. He is the son of Michael and Jennifer Rickel.

Stephanie De La Paz Cerda, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. De La Paz Cerda is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She is the daughter of Marta De La Paz.

Stephanie Garnica-Sanchez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Cider Works Farms scholarship. Garnica-Sanchez is a graduate of Waterville High School. She is the daughter of Rodolfo Garnica and Maria Sanchez.

Tessa Jolene Orozco, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Orozco is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Gaspar and Laura Orozco.

Tristen Malone Marden, Orondo, is the recipient of the Fred Valentine Memorial scholarship. Marden is a graduate of Waterville High School. He is the son of David and Michelle Marden.

Franklin County

Allen Medina, Pasco, is the recipient of the WAEF Vocational scholarship. Medina is a graduate of Pasco High School. He is the son of Juan and Dolores Medina.

Alondra Ayala-Castrejon, Pasco, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Ayala-Castrejon is a graduate of Chiawana High School. She is the daughter of Alvaro and Leticia Ayala.

Brian Hawkins, Basin City, is the recipient of the Apple King scholarship. Hawkins is a graduate of Connell High School. He is the son of Barton and Susan Hawkins.

Julie Valdez, Pasco, is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. Valdez is a graduate of Pasco High School. She is the daughter of Alejandro and Aurora Valdez.

Marissa Logozzo, Pasco, is the recipient of the CoBank and Graphic Label scholarships. Logozzo is a graduate of Chiawana High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Rietta Logozzo.

Pablo Gil, Connell, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas scholarship. Gil is a graduate of Connell High School. He is the son of Antonio and Maria Gil.

Spencer Gilmore, Eltopia, is the recipient of the Yakima POM Club scholarship. Gilmore is a graduate of Chiawana High School. He is the son of Stacy and Jamie Gilmore.

Tanner Jarl Empey, Mesa, is the recipient of the Apple King/Richard Keller Memorial scholarship. Empey is a graduate of Connell High School. He is the son of Lance and Janet Empey.

Grant County

Adilene Sandoval, Mattawa, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial scholarship. Sandoval is a graduate of Wahluke High School. She is the daughter of Raul and Rosa Elena Sandoval.

Alejandro Vazquez Montano, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers scholarship. Vazquez Montano is a graduate of Wahluke High School. He is the son of Amador Vazquez and Alma Lucia Montano.

Antonio Alonzo Isiordia, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Schlect Orchards, LLC and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Isiordia is a graduate of Ephrata High School. He is the son of Francisco and Antonia Isiordia.

Blanca E Mejia, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Antonio Mejia and Natividad Birrueta.

Carter Cleveringa, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Pace International scholarship. Cleveringa is a graduate of Ephrata High School. He is the son of Craig and Pamela Cleveringa.

Charley Wilkinson, Warden, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Wilkinson is a graduate of Warden High School. He is the son of Curtis and Mary Wilkinson.

Citlalli De Jesus Guzman, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Guzman is a graduate of Moses Lake High School. She is the daughter of Adrian Olvera and Erika Guzman.

Colton Messer, Marlin, is the recipient of the WAEF Vocational scholarship. Messer is a graduate of Odessa High School. He is the son of Matt and Heather Messer.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Royal City, is the recipient of the NordicBear scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Royal High School. He is the son of Jose and Maria Rodriguez.

Eric Barragan, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Barragan is a graduate of Wahluke High School. He is the son of Salvador and Alicia Barragan.

Esmeralda Jimenez Santos, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Jimenez Santos is a graduate of Moses Lake High School. She is the daughter of Jose Alfredo and Viridiana Jimenez.

Evelyn Carreto, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal scholarship. Carreto is a graduate of Royal High School. She is the daughter of Jaime and Viviana Carreto.

Fernando Rodriguez Luna, Royal City, is the recipient of the Good Fruit Grower scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Royal High School. He is the son of Jesus Rodriguez Palomera and Mirasol Gonzales Luna.

Francisco Martinez, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Royal High School. He is the son of Francisco and Alma Martinez.

Isabel Corona-Campiz, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal scholarship. Corona-Campiz is a graduate of Royal High School. She is the daughter of Elias and Maria Corona.

Jaelyn Zuniga-Diaz, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Zuniga-Diaz is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Joel Flores Zinc and Yaneth Patricia Diaz.

Jasmine Rodriguez-Lara, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Christian & Janet Schlect scholarship. Rodriguez-Lara is a graduate of Wahluke High School. She is the daughter of Toribio and Guilllermina Rodriguez.

Jennifer De Jesus Gonzalez, Quincy, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Adalberto Gonzalez and Griselda Camacho.

Jerry Torres, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Torres is a graduate of Ephrata High School. He is the son of Ismael and Teresa Torres.

Karen Arellano-Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall scholarship. Arellano-Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School. She is the daughter of Diego Arellano and Roberta Cruz.

Karina Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School. She is the daughter of Crispin Cruz and Silvina Martinez.

Kevin Calixto Luna, Quincy, is the recipient of the NordicBear scholarship. Calixto Luna is a graduate of Quincy High School. He is the son of Rigoberto and Maria Calixto.

Nora Medina, Quincy, is the recipient of the Warren Morgan Memorial scholarship. Medina is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Eliseo and Veronica Medina.

Olivia Ramirez, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Ramirez is a graduate of Big Bend Community College HS21. She is the daughter of Porfirio Ramirez and Ines Ramos.

Oswaldo Perez, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Perez is a graduate of Quincy High School. He is the son of Efren Perez and Kendi Rosas.

Samantha Dunn, Quincy, is the recipient of the Valley Fruit scholarship. Dunn is a graduate of Royal High School. She is the daughter of Dirk and Debora Dunn.

Sandra Guadalupe Rivera Guerrero, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers scholarship. Rivera is a graduate of Wahluke High School. She is the daughter of Jose Rivera and Jovita Guerrero.

Silvia Esparza, Quincy, is the recipient of the Double Diamond and Jones Produce Company scholarships. Esparza is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Sergio Esparza and Martha Santillan.

Zulema Gutierrez, Quincy, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Gutierrez is a graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Levi Gutierrez and Maria A Contreras.

Hood River County, Oregon

Kaitlyn McNerney, Parkdale, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture scholarship. McNerney is a graduate of Hood River Valley High School. She is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer McNerney.

Maggie Ishizaka, Hood River, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture scholarship. Ishizaka is a graduate of Hood River Valley High School. She is the daughter of Raymond and Muriel Ishizaka.

Kittitas County

Evelyn Borges, Kittitas, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Borges is a graduate of Kittitas High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Borges-Sanchez and Veronica Zamora.

Melisa Corrales, Ellensburg, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship. Corrales is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Rodolfo and Maria Corrales.

Okanogan County

Anna Grace McCullough, Cheney, is the recipient of the Delmar Smith Memorial scholarship. McCullough is a graduate of Tonasket High School. She is the daughter of Steve and Lisa McCullough.

Ashlyn Gonzalez-Soriano, Pateros, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Gonzalez-Soriano is a graduate of Pateros High School. She is the daughter of David and Silvia Gonzalez.

Brandon Medel Ramirez, Brewster, is the recipient of the Scott Baker Technical Education Scholarship scholarship. Medel-Ramirez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School. He is the son of Francisco Medel and Jeriesteida Ramirez.

Diego Maldonado, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit and Howard and Helen Hauff Memorial scholarships. Maldonado is a graduate of Tonasket High School. He is the son of Hector and Claudia Maldonado.

Esteban Flores, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Doug & Helen Zahn Memorial and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Flores is a graduate of Tonasket High School. He is the son of Jose Flores and Maria Garcia.

Julisa A. Olvera, Brewster, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas scholarship. Olvera is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Saimont Olvera and Marbella Pamatz.

Kaitlyn Thornton, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Thornton is a graduate of Tonasket High School. She is the daughter of Geoffrey Thornton.

Katie Henneman, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Dennis Bigness and Tree Top scholarships. Henneman is a graduate of Tonasket High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Toni Henneman.

Kharina Torres, Malott, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Torres is a graduate of Okanogan High School. She is the daughter of Jose Torres and Olga Perez.

Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, Okanogan, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Mota-Villaraldo is a graduate of Okanogan High School. He is the son of Jeoba Mota Santos and Alejandra Villaraldo Osorio.

Luis Vazquez Curiel, Oroville, is the recipient of the CoBank and Herold & Vicki Peebles scholarships. Vazquez Curiel is a graduate of Oroville High School. He is the son of Juan and Candelaria Vazquez.

Maria Merida, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Tom Stokes scholarship. Merida is a graduate of Tonasket High School. She is the daughter of Aquimedes Pineda and Lucia Angeles.

Melissa Garcia, Brewster, is the recipient of the Danna Gebbers Guzman Memorial scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Castulo and Ernestina Garcia.

Miguel Nunez, Oroville, is the recipient of the Maldonado Family scholarship. Nunez is a graduate of Oroville High School. He is the son of William Nunez and Luz Moreno.

Miriam Garcia, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial and Rubio Family scholarships. Garcia is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Miguel and Jessica Garcia.

Renea Taylor, Malott, is the recipient of the Charity Rumbolz Memorial scholarship. Taylor is a graduate of Okanogan High School. She is the daughter of Roy and Shelly Taylor.

Samanta Alexandra Yanez Alvarez, Brewster, is the recipient of the Crane & Crane Inc and USI scholarships. Yanez is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Raul Bravo and Alejandra Alvarez.

Sandra Esquivel- Ruiz, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship. Esquivel- Ruiz is a graduate of Brewster High School. She is the daughter of Rafael Esquivel-Ortega and Lorena Ruiz-Cuin.

Yahir Calderon Sotelo, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Maldonado Family scholarship. Calderon Sotelo is a graduate of Tonasket High School. He is the son of Ramiro and Juana Calderon Sotelo.

Umatilla County, Oregon

Emily Martinez-Flores, Milton-Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit scholarship. Martinez-Flores is a graduate of Mcloughlin High School. She is the daughter of Amadeo Martinez and Elvira Flores de Martinez.

Guillermo Castillo, Milton-Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit scholarship. Castillo is a graduate of McLoughlin High School. He is the son of Abel Castillo and Maria Perez.

Rolando Castillo, Milton-Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit scholarship. Castillo is a graduate of Mcloughlin High School. He is the son of Abel Castillo and Maria Perez.

Walla Walla County

Dhamar Cruz, Burbank, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Burbank High School. She is the daughter of Candelario Cruz and Rosenda Rodriguez.

Jessica Felix, Burbank, is the recipient of the First Fruits Marketing LLC scholarship. Felix is a graduate of Kennewick High School. She is the daughter of Sein Felix and Maria Valdez.

Jose Iglesias, Prescott, is the recipient of the Jeff & Jolene Hattori and Phil Jenkins Memorial scholarships. Iglesias is a graduate of Prescott High School. He is the son of Danitza Iglesias.

Katia Sanchez Gutierrez, Prescott, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Prescott High School. She is the daughter of Jose Sanchez and Noelia Gutierrez.

Kimberly Mendez, Prescott, is the recipient of the First Fruits Marketing LLC scholarship. Mendez is a graduate of Prescott High School. She is the daughter of Julian and Olivia Mendez.

Vanessa Carrasco-Ontiveros, College Place, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit scholarship. Carrasco-Ontiveros is a graduate of College Place High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Maria Carrasco.

Yakima County

Adelmira Sanchez Martinez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Roy Farms scholarship. Sanchez Martinez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Cresencio Sanchez Morales and Mariana Martinez Salazar.

Adilene Badillo, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies scholarship. Badillo is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Maria Badillo.

Adriana Paredes Vasquez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons scholarship. Paredes Vasquez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Mario Paredes and Adela Vasquez.

Alberto Castaneda, Yakima, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers scholarship. Castaneda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Jose Luis and Maria Guadalupe Castaneda.

Alberto Isaac Macias, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Macias is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Ricardo Macias-Arias and Hortencia Macias.

Alexis Dominguez, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Dominguez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He is the son of Norberto and Maria Dominguez.

Alexis F Rodriguez Cabadas, Yakima, is the recipient of the Verbrugge Family scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Felipe and Maria Rodriguez.

Alisa Silva, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Chris & Jen Willett and Nordic scholarships. Silva is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Juaquin and Claudia Silva.

Aliyana Avalos, Zillah, is the recipient of the Darrin Belton and Tree Top scholarships. Avalos is a graduate of Zillah High School. She is the daughter of Augustine Avalos and Angelica Hernandez.

Alondra Gomez, Grandview, is the recipient of the FruitSmart scholarship. Gomez is a graduate of Grandview High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Maria Gomez.

Ana Acosta, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Acosta is a graduate of West Valley High School. She is the daughter of Rodrigo Acosta and Margarita Quiroz.

Anahi Villanueva, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit and Nordic scholarships. Villanueva is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Aurelio and Ana Villanueva.

Angel Diaz Anaya, Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons scholarship. Diaz Anaya is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Gabriela Anaya Ortega.

Angela Munoz, Grandview, is the recipient of the Gerald Doyle scholarship. Munoz is a graduate of Grandview High School. She is the daughter of Andres and Maria Hernandez.

Angelica Leon, Yakima, is the recipient of the AgNW Consulting scholarship. Leon is a graduate of Preparatoria Numero Tres-UABJO. She is the daughter of Norberto Leon Juarez.

Anthony Perez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Columbia Valley Fruit scholarship. Perez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Antonio and Ricarda Perez.

Araceli Calvario, Yakima, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial scholarship. Calvario is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Gabriel and Maria Ordaz.

Araceli Sedano, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Sedano-Lopez is a graduate of Yakima Online. She is the daughter of Raul and Bertha Sedano.

Ariana Soto, Moxee, is the recipient of the Roy Farms scholarship. Soto is a graduate of East Valley High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Soto and Maria Galvan.

Ashley Franco, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Franco is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Lorena Buenrostro.

Ashly Lopez Gordillo, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Lopez Gordillo is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Carlos Lopez Prado and Rosalba Gordillo Chavez.

Aspen Peters, Prosser, is the recipient of the FFA State Apple Judging Competition scholarship. Peters is a graduate of Prosser High School. She is the daughter of Shauna Peters.

Azalia Rodriguez Ortiz, Wapato, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial scholarship. Rodriguez Ortiz is a graduate of Wapato High School. She is the daughter of Celestino and Carolina Rodriguez.

Benjamin Sanchez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Joe & Ann Hall Education Fund scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Alberto and Maricela Sanchez.

Blaze Harrison Bosma, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit scholarship. Bosma is a graduate of Sunnyside Christian High School. He is the son of Brian and Candace Bosma.

Brayden James Howard, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Howard is a graduate of Selah High School. He is the son of Troy and Stephanie Howard.

Brooke Hussey, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Hussey is a graduate of Selah High School. She is the daughter of Jon and Kimberly Hussey.

Bryanalexa Rivera Macias, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Rivera Macias is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Nelida Macias.

Carli Short, Yakima, is the recipient of the Brian Kershaw Memorial scholarship. Short is a graduate of West Valley High School. She is the daughter of Jeremy & Lakeishia Short.

Carlos Soto Ontiveros, Yakima, is the recipient of the Roy Farms scholarship. Soto is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Rafael Soto and Martha Ontiveros.

Carter Martinez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Andrew Sundquist and Chris & Susan Saunders scholarships. Martinez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Armando and Sherry Martinez.

Cassandra Mendoza, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Lorena Mendoza Gonzalez.

Catherine Melchor Banales, Yakima, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial scholarship. Melchor Banales is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Jorge Melchor and Norma Banales.

Chase Risley, Yakima, is the recipient of the Robert & Hope Allan Memorial and Keyes Packaging Group scholarships. Risley is a graduate of Naches Valley High School. He is the son of Larry and Caroline Risley.

Cinthia Meneses, Yakima, is the recipient of the CPC International Apple Company scholarship. Meneses is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Cesareo and Ana Meneses.

Courtney Stratton, Yakima, is the recipient of the Phil Jenkins Memorial scholarship. Stratton is a graduate of West Valley High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Jenna Stratton.

Cristal Diaz, Yakima, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial scholarship. Diaz is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Asuncion Diaz.

Daniela Milanes, Yakima, is the recipient of the CG Robbins scholarship. Milanes is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Miguel Milanes.

David Jimenez, Yakima, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Jimenez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He is the son of Jose and Maria Jimenez.

Delaney Boyle, Yakima, is the recipient of the Strand and Personette/Van Horn Memorial scholarships. Boyle is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Shawn and Rhonda Boyle.

Denilson Antonio, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies scholarship. Antonio is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Uriel Antonio and Victorina Ruiz.

Eduardo Toledo Jr, Tieton, is the recipient of the Glady Bellamy Memorial and E.Ralph & Ida Strausz Memorial scholarships. Toledo Jr is a graduate of Highland High School. He is the son of Eduardo Toledo and Bertha Mendoza.

Elizabeth Cue, Grandview, is the recipient of the Joe & Ann Hall Education Fund scholarship. Cue (Ruldo) is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. She is the daughter of Ramiro Ruldo and Bertha Farias.

Elizabeth Farias, Mabton, is the recipient of the FruitSmart and Stadelman Fruit scholarships. Farias is a graduate of Grandview High School. She is the daughter of Santos and Graciela Guerrero.

Emelin Delgado, Tieton, is the recipient of the Pottratz Family and Paul & Vera Jean Mortimer Memorial scholarships. Delgado is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Miguel Delgado and Maria Madrigal.

Emily Martinez Serrano, Yakima, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Hugo Martinez and Yolanda Serrano.

Emily Zarate-Castellanos, Yakima, is the recipient of the Richard & Lynne Bailey and Sundquist Fruit scholarships. Zarate-Castellanos is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Octavio and Maria Anguiano.

EmmaLee Nishi, Zillah, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit and Yakima County Farm Bureau scholarships. Nishi is a graduate of Zillah High School. She is the daughter of Jon and Sylvia Nishi.

Erandy Caro, Moxee, is the recipient of the Tree Top scholarship. Caro is a graduate of East Valley High School. She is the daughter of Alicia Caro and Jose Hernandez.

Erica Delgado-Gutierrez, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Delgado-Gutierrez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Andres Delgado Cerna and Herminia Gutierrez Moreno.

Erika Santiago, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Zirkle Fruit Company and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Santiago is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. She is the daughter of Isidro Santiago and Erika Ramos.

Esmeralda Perez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Perez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Ranulfo and Macedonia Perez.

Esteban Garcia, Selah, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Coorporation scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Selah High School. He is the son of Antonio and Hortencia Garcia.

Eyleen Hurtado, Yakima, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh scholarship. Hurtado is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Angelica Camarillo.

Fabiola Guerrero, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit, LLC scholarship. Guerrero is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Raul and Maria Guerrero.

Fatima Lopez-Villanueva, Tieton, is the recipient of the Pottratz Family and Ken Leader Memorial scholarships. Lopez-Villanueva is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Gerardo and Maria Lopez Villaneuva.

Fermin Martinez, Wapato, is the recipient of the Phil Jenkins Memorial and Valent USA scholarships. Martinez is a graduate of Zillah High School. He is the son of Fermin Martinez.

Francisco Morales, Yakima, is the recipient of the Columbia Reach Pak scholarship. Morales is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Francisco Morales and Francisca Rodriguez.

Gabriela Diaz Vazquez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Diaz Vazquez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Lorenzo Diaz and Rosa Vazquez.

Giovanni Perez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies scholarship. Perez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Uriel and Edelmira Perez.

Giovanni Romero, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Romero is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Cristina Sandoval.

Giselle Montes Perez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Montes Perez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Juana Perez.

Guadalupe Delgado, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons scholarship. Delgado is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Maria Guadalupe Delgado.

Guadalupe Martinez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Juan Martinez and Crispina Badillo.

Haley Marie Bruner, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Bruner is a graduate of Selah High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Lisa Bruner.

Holly Jane Morales, Tieton, is the recipient of the E. Ralph & Ida Strausz Memorial and Strand scholarships. Morales is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Michael Calvert and Diana Standfill.

Ian Dibble, Selah, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Corporation scholarship. Dibble is a graduate of Selah High School. He is the son of Bryan and Rachel Dibble.

Ilse Agapito, Yakima, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh and Dick Clements Memorial scholarships. Agapito is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Maria Felipa Roman.

Isabel Mercedes Flores, Tieton, is the recipient of the CPC International Apple Company and E.Ralph & Ida Strausz Memorial scholarships. Flores is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Apolonio and Guadalupe Flores.

Itzel Garcia Frias, Pullman, is the recipient of the I Can Scholarship scholarship. Garcia Frias is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Josefina Frias.

Jacqueline Delgado, Tieton, is the recipient of the Borton-Strand, Cowiche Growers, E.Ralph & Ida Strausz Memorial, and Strand scholarships. Delgado is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Miguel Delgado and Maria Madrigal.

Jacquelyn Diaz, Tieton, is the recipient of the Valley Fruit scholarship. Diaz is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Lourdes Diaz.

Jadyn George, Yakima, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers scholarship. George is a graduate of Naches Valley High School. She is the daughter of Gregory and Tanya George.

Jasmin Rodriguez, Granger, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Granger High School. She is the daughter of Norma Reyes.

Javier Ramirez, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Zirkle Fruit Company scholarship. Ramirez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He is the son of Rogelio and Maria Ramirez.

Javier Silva, Tieton, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Silva is a graduate of Highland High School. He is the son of Javier Silva Cortes and Marisela Hernandez Medina.

Jenifer Mandujano, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Mandujano is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Mandujano and Veronica Castro.

Jessica Cordero, Yakima, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit, Wilbur Ellis and scholarships. Cordero is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Hipolitow Cordero and Norma Castillo.

Jesus Rafael Mendoza Mendoza, Yakima, is the recipient of the Joe & Ann Hall Education Fund scholarship. Mendoza Mendoza is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Rafael and Martha Mendoza.

Jorge Mendoza, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Jorge and Elia Mendoza.

Jose Enriquez Campos, Selah, is the recipient of the Eric & Sue Olson scholarship. Enriquez Campos is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Ramon Pelcastre and Berenice Enriquez Campos.

Jose Herrera Estrada, Grandview, is the recipient of the Tom Stokes scholarship. Herrera Estrada is a graduate of Grandview High School. He is the son of Graciela Ochoa Estrada.

Joselin Marin Badillo, Yakima, is the recipient of the Martin & Judy Verbrugge scholarship. Marin Badillo is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Oscar Marin Flores and Araceli Badillo.

Joshua Oliver, Grandview, is the recipient of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association scholarship. Oliver is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He is the son of Keith and Marco Oliver.

Juan Rivera, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Rivera-Macias is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Nelida Macias.

Karla Abarca, Yakima, is the recipient of the Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship. Abarca is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Javier and Martha Abarca.

Karly Monteith, Yakima, is the recipient of the NWFM LLC scholarship. Monteith is a graduate of East Valley High School. She is the daughter of Eric and Julie Monteith.

Kevin Barron, Yakima, is the recipient of the Daryl Matson Memorial scholarship. Barron is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Benjamin Barron and Gabriela Badillo.

Kira Jane Veselka, Yakima, is the recipient of the Yakima POM Club scholarship. Veselka is a graduate of West Valley High School. She is the daughter of Keith and Ruth Veselka.

Kobe Nishi, Zillah, is the recipient of the Fruit Packers Supply and GS Long scholarships. Nishi is a graduate of Zillah High School. He is the son of Jon and Sylvia Nishi.

Laura Guillen Reyes, Yakima, is the recipient of the Terry Kelson Memorial and Columbia Valley Fruit scholarships. Guillen Reyes is a graduate of Selah High School. She is the daughter of Manuel and Luz Guillen.

Lauren Jones, Zillah, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers scholarship. Jones is a graduate of Zillah High School. She is the daughter of Denny and Deborah Jones.

Leticia Garcia, Granger, is the recipient of the Thomas K Mathison Memorial scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Rumaldo Regis and Maria Vega.

Liliana Abonza, Grandview, is the recipient of the FruitSmart scholarship. Abonza is a graduate of Grandview High School. She is the daughter of Juventino and Jacinta Abonza.

Lillian Lancaster, Seattle, is the recipient of the Stadelman Fruit scholarship. Lancaster is a graduate of La Salle High School. She is the daughter of Craig and Kirsten Lancaster.

Linda Barragan, Grandview, is the recipient of the Feliciano Benitez Memorial and Gerald Doyle scholarships. Barragan is a graduate of Wapato High School. She is the daughter of Jesus Barragan and Martina Villapudua.

Liset Villanueva, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Villanueva is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Sandra Villanueva.

Luis Fernando Garcia, Outlook, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Granger High School. He is the son of Juan Garcia and Maria Cisneros.

Luis Soto-Miranda, Moxee, is the recipient of the Tree Top scholarship. Soto is a graduate of East Valley High School. He is the son of Valentin Soto and Maria Miranda.

Maria Isabel Barrios Hernandez, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarship. Barrios Hernadez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Justion Perez and Beatriz Hernandez.

Maria Navarro, Yakima, is the recipient of the Williams Family scholarship. Navarro is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Pedro and Olga Navarro.

Marinna Sanchez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Halverson NW Law Group and Legacy Fruit, LLC scholarships. Sanchez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Jessica Sanchez.

Martha Abigail Benitez Solorzano, Union Gap, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial scholarship. Benitez Solorzano is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Armando Benitez and Rossana Solorzano.

Marvin Mendoza Rosas, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Mendoza-Rosas is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Antonio and Angelica Mendoza-Rosas.

Maryam Sanchez, Seattle, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Salvador and Maria Sanchez.

McKenna Cruz, Granger, is the recipient of the Unitec scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Granger High School. She is the daughter of Joe and Josephina Alvarado.

Melissa Guadarrama, Wapato, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Guadarrama is a graduate of Wapato High School. She is the daughter of Favian Guadarrama and Ana Garcia.

Michael Strand, Selah, is the recipient of the Matson Fruit scholarship. Strand is a graduate of Selah High School. He is the son of William and Ann Strand.

Moises Jimenez, Toppenish, is the recipient of the WAEF Vocational scholarship. Jimenez is a graduate of Sunnyside Christian High School. He is the son of Aaron and Dominga Jimenez.

Natalie Newman, Yakima, is the recipient of the Cowiche Growers scholarship. Newman is a graduate of La Salle High School. She is the daughter of Brad Newman and Kristi LaRiviere.

Neida Regis, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Nordic scholarship. Regis is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Rumaldo Regis and Maria Vega.

Nicholas Allen Jacoby, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies scholarship. Jacoby is a graduate of La Salle High School. He is the son of Jonathan and Katie Jacoby.

Nicole Juarez Zelaya, Spokane, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Juarez Zelaya is a graduate of Tonasket High School. She is the daughter of Andy Zelaya.

Noemi Bueno, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Bueno is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Juan and Gloria Bueno.

Norma Martinez Magana, Yakima, is the recipient of the Eric & Sue Olson and Moss Adams LLP-E. Peter Krier Scholarship scholarships. Martinez Magana is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Fernando and Norma Martinez.

Odalys Reynoso, Bellingham, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Reynoso is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Veronica Lara.

Oscar Cardenas, Yakima, is the recipient of the Roche Fruit scholarship. Cardenas is a graduate of AC Davis High School. He is the son of Cruz Cardenas and Ana Rivera.

Paulina Gonzalez, Cowiche, is the recipient of the D&M Chemical and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Gonzalez is a graduate of Highland High School. She is the daughter of Ignacio and Ana Gonzalez.

Perla Bolanos Zapien, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit, LLC scholarship. Bolanos-Zapien is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Rosa Zapien.

Rachel Towne, Yakima, is the recipient of the Bonita Hale scholarship. Towne is a graduate of West Valley High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Crystal Towne.

Reagan Haas, Wapato, is the recipient of the Nate Fulton and Conover scholarships. Haas is a graduate of Riverside High School. He is the son of Richard and Shawnie Haas.

Ricardo Barajas, Wapato, is the recipient of the Olympic Fruit and Wilbur Ellis scholarships. Barajas is a graduate of Wapato High School. He is the son of Ricardo Barajas and Sandra Mendoza.

Ricardo Mercado, Yakima, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Mercado is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He is the son of Salvador Mercado and Maria Alfaro.

Samuel Olsen, Zillah, is the recipient of the Yakima County Farm Bureau scholarship. Olsen is a graduate of Zillah High School. He is the son of David and Kelli Olsen.

Sandra Roque, Yakima, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers and Olympic Fruit scholarships. Roque is a graduate of East Valley High School. She is the daughter of Miguel Roque and Marcella Rojas.

Sandy Reyes Tena, Yakima, is the recipient of the Hansen Fruit Company and Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarships. Reyes Tena is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Rafael and Maria Reyes.

Seth Harrison, Yakima, is the recipient of the Thomas Hale scholarship. Harrison is a graduate of West Valley High School. He is the son of Jason Kinloch and Tia Thornton.

Shea Mattson, Selah, is the recipient of the Matson Fruit scholarship. Mattson is a graduate of Selah High School. He is the son of Kelly and Paula Mattson.

Silvia Leija, Union Gap, is the recipient of the John Douglas scholarship. Leija is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Yonathan Zepeda and Alma Rosas.

Sofia Serrano, Union Gap, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial and Stadelman Fruit scholarships. Serrano is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Amadeo Serrano and Norma Mojica.

Sonia Guerrero, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit, LLC scholarship. Guerrero is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Raul and Maria Guerrero.

Tayden White, Yakima, is the recipient of the Yakima County Farm Bureau scholarship. White is a graduate of West Valley High School. He is the son of Richard White and Shannon Erickson.

Valentina Allen Aznar, Yakima, is the recipient of the Monson Fruit scholarship. Aznar is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Roberto Sandoval and Roxana Zavalla.

Vanessa Navarrete, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Navarrete is a graduate of Selah High School. She is the daughter of Meno and Hortencia Navarrete.

Veronica Chavez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Moss Adams LLP and Roche Fruit scholarships. Chávez is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Carmen M Perez.

Veronica Lopez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce scholarship. Lopez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Olga Lopez.

Vianey Aviles, Yakima, is the recipient of the Price Cold Storage & Packing Company scholarship. Aviles is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Jose and Consuelo Aviles.

Wendy Cruz, Yakima, is the recipient of the Roche Fruit scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of AC Davis High School. She is the daughter of Vidal Cruz and Silvia Hernandez.

Yessica Regis-Vega, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage scholarship. Regis-Vega is a graduate of Toppenish High School. She is the daughter of Rumaldo Regis and Maria Vega.

Zoe McAllister, Yakima, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Coorporation and John Douglas scholarships. McAllister is a graduate of Selah High School. She is the daughter of Timothy and Stacy McAllister.

This year WAEF will hold its annual Scholarship Celebration Luncheons in person for students, sponsors and parents and virtually to all interested in hearing the students’ inspirational stories and taking part in the celebration of shared impact. The Wenatchee event occurs on Monday, July 26th and the Yakima luncheon on Monday, August 2nd. To register for the luncheon, visit www.waef.org or call (509) 663-7713. There is no cost to attend virtually though donations are welcome. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those interested and can be found at www.waef.org/scholarship-luncheon or by contacting the WAEF office at (509) 663-7713.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to educational opportunities. Scholarships are funded through voluntary donations made by industry employers and supporters. More information can be found at www.waef.org or by contacting the foundation office at (509) 663-7713.