Waste not, want it all! NWPB Launches Use The Whole Watermelon Campaign

Winter Springs, FL – This month, National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) has launched its largest consumer-focused campaign of the year, Use the Whole Watermelon, aimed at showing the taste, health, economic and sustainable benefits of the full watermelon, inside and out.

According to NWPB’s consumer research, only 18% of consumers use the whole watermelon, and less than 40% of respondents know the rind is edible. In fact, watermelon is 100% edible, flesh, juice and rind (even the green skin!).

To get the message out that watermelon is not only a healthy and wallet-friendly choice at only $0.16 per serving, but also a sustainable one, multiple activations will bring the Use the Whole Watermelon program to life, including a new digital hub, social media promotions, “How To” Live/Premiere videos, ad streaming, influencer partner shares, and content syndication. In addition, a suite of new creative assets will support the campaign, including recipe and selection photography and video. Retail components include a full-page advertorial and custom e-newsletter with QR code.

All campaign elements will point to the newly imagined Use the Whole Watermelon landing page on Watermelon.org, accessible through UseTheWholeWatermelon.com. The interactive microsite is a one-stop resource for everything about using the whole watermelon and includes:

· An interactive watermelon “butchery” tutorial, with videos like “how to cut and use the rind,” “how to juice” and “how to use a melon baller”

· Curated recipes that share refreshing and delicious inspiration for all parts of the watermelon

· Tips and tricks for food prep

· Gamification of food waste footprint tracker allowing users to calculate how much food waste they can save by using the entire watermelon

· A call for consumers to pledge to Use the Whole Watermelon and enter the summer sweepstakes*

Throughout the campaign, NWPB will encourage watermelon fans to pledge to Use the Whole Watermelon because it is a sustainable choice that reduces food waste – minimizing the negative impacts on our environment. Those that pledge and share why will have access to download branded digital “I Pledged” stickers and will be entered for a chance to win weekly watermelon prizes. Those consumer entries will be captured and designed into special social posts quoting the best of the best Pledges to be shared across social channels, amplifying and inspiring audiences to use the whole watermelon.

“Leveraging user generated content and stories is just one way that NWPB can amplify our messaging, and also cultivate a community of consumers who love watermelon in all shapes and forms,” said Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at NWPB.

“Strategically, we’re insisting that this summer, Using the Whole Watermelon is the solution to some common consumer issues. Need to eat healthy? Use the Whole Watermelon! Need a wallet-friendly produce option? Use the Whole Watermelon? Want to help to minimize food waste? Use the Whole Watermelon,” Barlow added. “It’s a Win-Win-Win for Watermelon!”

In addition to promoting the campaign on all owned social channels, NWPB is working with influencer partners, both new and longstanding, whose activations include TikToks, long form blog posts, Facebook and Instagram posts, stories and reels, Pinterest posts and media appearances. Each month this summer will focus on one part of the watermelon to inspire – June – Flesh, July – Juice, August – Rind, with a special celebration on August 3 for National Watermelon Day.

The Use the Whole Watermelon campaign will run through September 2. For more information visit www.UseTheWholeWatermelon.com or contact Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at sbarlow@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16 pounds in 2021. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly5.6 billion pounds in 2021. The United States exported an additional 375 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.