Water for All Campaign Wins National Recognition for Continental Fresh

Miami, FL – Continental Fresh is proud to announce that it has been awarded First Place in the Brand Citizenship category at the National Agri-Marketing Association’s (NAMA) 2025 Best of NAMA Awards.

Recognized as the premier organization for agri-marketing professionals, NAMA hosts the annual Best of NAMA program to spotlight excellence in agricultural communications. Following regional recognition in January, Continental Fresh advanced to the national competition, receiving top honors for its Water For All campaign—a purpose-driven marketing and PR initiative highlighting the company’s commitment to improving access to clean water in Latin America.

The Brand Citizenship category is a public relations award that evaluates campaigns based on strategic planning, execution, and measurable results. A panel of industry experts judged, first at the regional level and then nationally, for qualifying winners.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from NAMA,” said Albert Perez, CEO of Continental Fresh. “The Water For All campaign represents more than a message; it’s a movement. We believe that fresh produce can serve a greater purpose, and this award reinforces our mission to use agriculture as a force for good.”

Continental Fresh collaborated with Ten Acre Marketing, a full-service agency focused on that positioned advance agriculture. Together, the team developed and executed a comprehensive campaign that elevated the Water For All message across digital platforms, media outlets, and trade events.

“Our vision is to amplify the power of agriculture,” said Leah Halverson, Founder & CEO of Ten Acre Marketing. “Promoting Continental Fresh’s Water For All program is a direct example of how we can measure this vision in action. It’s fitting that this work earned us our first, First Place award at Best of NAMA.”

The Water For All initiative is rooted in the belief that every box of fresh produce can have a larger impact. A portion of the proceeds from specially labeled mango boxes funds clean water and sanitation projects through BLUE Missions, transforming lives in rural communities throughout Latin America.

About Continental Fresh LLC

Continental Fresh LLC is a grower, shipper, and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for its deep grower relationships, the importer prides itself on connecting dependable growers to its retail, food service, and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation for being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure their ct is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.