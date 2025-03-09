Watermelon Board Elects New Leadership

Winter Springs, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) convened its Spring 2025 Board Meeting on February 22 in Austin, TX, in conjunction with the National Watermelon Association (NWA) Annual Convention. During the meeting, the Board elected its executive leadership for the coming year.

Lee Wroten, representing District 2, was re-elected to serve as president for a second term. Chad Chastain (District 1) will serve as first vice president, while Camille Lombardo (District 5) was elected as secretary/treasurer. Completing the executive committee are Tony Moore (District 3), Renee Goodwin (District 4), Matt Tanner (Importer), and ex-officio member Christian Murillo (Importer).

The next Board meeting is scheduled for September 25, 2025, in Orlando, FL. For more information about the National Watermelon Promotion Board and its initiatives, visit www.watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by nearly 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2023. The United States exported an additional 377 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.