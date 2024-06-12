Watermelon Inspires Greater Engagement Among Younger Consumers

Watermelon Board Study Reveals Age Demographic Insights

Winter Springs, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) is excited to share the findings of its latest consumer research study, unveiling insights into the evolving preferences and behaviors of younger watermelon consumers aged 18-34. This study reveals that this demographic is more health-conscious, exhibits creativity in the kitchen and has more adventurous palates, demonstrating an enthusiasm for cooking and exploring new watermelon recipes.

Key highlights from the study show that younger watermelon consumers exhibit:

An Emphasis on Health: Young watermelon consumers prioritize nutritious food choices in their diet. They are also more likely to seek advice and information about watermelon from nutritionists, dietitians, and doctors compared to older demographic groups. Younger consumers also exhibit a heightened awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with watermelon consumption (for example, hydration and blood flow benefits). They view watermelon as a healthy and hydrating snack option, aligning with their wellness-focused lifestyles.

Culinary Creativity: Embracing their love for culinary exploration, this age group finds joy in preparing food and being creative in the kitchen. They are more inclined to experiment with new watermelon recipes, incorporating the fruit into savory dishes, desserts, and beverages like watermelon juice. Nearly 60% of this younger demographic agreed that including watermelon would increase the likelihood of trying a new recipe. In comparison, 28% of the 55+ age group agreed.

Adventurous Palates: The study further reveals that the 18-34 demographic is more adventurous when incorporating watermelon into their meals. They are more open to trying unique watermelon preparations and flavor combinations than their older counterparts. This openness to culinary experimentation highlights their diverse tastes and points to the growing popularity of watermelon as a versatile and cravable ingredient in modern cuisine.

Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at NWPB, commented, “Our research shows that younger consumers are using watermelon to drive culinary innovation and are embracing watermelon as a nutritious and enjoyable part of their lifestyles. This age group’s enthusiasm for watermelon presents exciting opportunities for our industry to drive watermelon consumption.”

The NWPB’s consumer research study offers valuable insights into the preferences and behaviors of younger watermelon consumers. Their health-conscious choices, creative culinary endeavors, and willingness to embrace new recipes underscore this demographic’s dynamic and evolving nature. The findings of this study highlight the importance of understanding and catering to the diverse needs of consumers across different age groups. For more information about this study and the NWPB’s consumer research initiatives, please visit watermelon.org/research.

About the National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2023. The United States exported an additional 377 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.