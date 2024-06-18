Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest Now Open for Entries!

Tajín® Continues Partnership for Additional Incentives

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) is excited to announce the call for entries for their 16th annual Watermelon Retail Merchandising Contest. Retail chains, independent retailers, and commissaries are invited to compete for over $10,000 in cash and prizes. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000, with $2,500 awarded to the second place, $1,000 for third place, and $500 each for three honorable mentions. In addition to starting the contest a month earlier in an effort to capture the early summer market when watermelon demand begins to soar, the first 25 entries will receive a $15 gift card as an early bird incentive.

Thanks to a continued collaboration with Tajín® for the 2024 season, the first 100 entries featuring watermelon and Tajín® seasoning in their in-store displays or across social, digital, print, and web marketing efforts will each receive a $20 Amazon digital gift card. This partnership not only increases the contest’s appeal but also offers retailers a fantastic cross-merchandising opportunity. The combination of fresh watermelons and Tajín’s chili-lime seasoning provides a unique and flavorful experience for consumers.

“We are excited to infuse our contest with an extra ‘zing’ through our partnership with Tajín,” stated Juliemar Rosado, Director of Retail and International Marketing. “Combining watermelons with Tajín enhances a variety of dishes and cuisines, offering a fantastic opportunity for cross-merchandising promotions to showcase the unique benefits of both products.”

Eric Patrick, Partnership Brand Manager, remarked, “Our enduring collaboration with NWPB consistently delights consumers. We look forward to seeing the creative merchandising and marketing strategies from retailers of all sizes this year. The combination of watermelons and Tajín creates substantial interest in both products.”

Retailers can enter by submitting their entries, including photos, links, screenshots, etc., online or via email. All entries must be received or postmarked by midnight Eastern on September 13, 2024. For more information, including official contest rules and entry forms, visit Watermelon Retail Contest or contact NWPB at retail@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2023. The United States exported an additional 377 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.

About Tajín Seasonings

Industrias Tajín is a 100% Mexican company, leader in Mexico and United States markets in chili powder, and one of the most important in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. It has presence in more than 65 countries around the world. It was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín exports to the United States for the first time and Tajin International Corporation is established in Houston, TX, from where all the commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in the Central American and European markets in 2006.