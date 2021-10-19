WaxWrap Innovation Rewarded by Gold in 2021 Veggie Awards

WaxWrap is proud to announce that its Beeswax Organic Cotton Food Roll scooped top spot in the Plastic-Free Innovation category at the recent Veggie Awards 2021.

The go-to for eco-conscious consumers who are looking for effective, quality products that have a positive impact on the environment, the Veggie Awards are at the forefront of the growing movement for ethical living. WaxWrap Sales & Key Account Manager, Andy Smok, comments, “We are delighted that our sustainable, convenient and innovative alternative to plastic wrap has been recognised as an innovation for plastic-free food storage by the leading awards in their field. This Gold Veggie Award, in addition to our recent accreditation from The Vegetarian Society, gives vegetarian and green consumers additional reassurance in our offering and potential supermarket partners the confidence that we can deliver an effective, credible solution to a potential packaging crisis in the industry.”

The first brand to introduce a re-usable beeswax wrap wax in a roll format to the UK market*, WaxWrap has an unrivalled ability to manufacture on a large scale. As such the brand is perfectly positioned to satisfy a need from supermarkets looking for ways to boost their sustainability record and show consumers they are serious about reducing their use of single plastics. Introduced just a year ago in the UK, WaxWrap is therefore quickly establishing itself as a front-runner in the market for sustainable food storage system solutions.

Made from 100% natural materials, the brand represents a key initiative in the war on plastic, in particular cling film. Instead WaxWrap uses organic cotton cloth coated in a mixture of beeswax, natural pine resin and organic jojoba oil, which allows food to breathe naturally – keeping food really fresh without the need for single use plastics that pollute waterways, poisoning wild and marine life in the process.

Perfectly positioned to capitalise on the growing consumer interest in sustainable living, WaxWrap also boasts assorted sizes of waxed cotton bags and wraps to suit every food storage requirement, whether domestic or commercial and is available in:

· Waxed Cotton Food Roll in three sizes: 20x120cm; 30x150cm; 40x200cm

· Waxed Cotton Food Bags in a set of three: Small 21x31cm; Medium 25x31cm; Large 32x31cm

· Waxed Cotton Food Wraps in a set of three: Small 20x20cm; Medium 30x30cm; Large 40x40cm

The easy to use, waterproof malleable cloth is washable and when used correctly should enjoy a one-year working life after which it is completely compostable, something which is essential to the brand’s mission to encourage – and make it easier – for consumers to adopt a zero-waste lifestyle. As if consumers needed any further reassurance in making the switch from single use plastics for their food storage needs, WaxWrap also complies to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), OEKO-TEX Standard 100 (one of the world’s best-known labels for textiles tested for harmful substances) and ECOCERT COSMOS ORGANIC (worldwide benchmark in organic certification).

The brand is currently being supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign focussing on the trade, consumers and key stakeholder organisations. Already partnered with Planet Organic and Whole Foods Market, WaxWrap is also working with Delishops – the recently launched online trade community designed to connect speciality food producers with influential buyers.

*WaxWrap in a roll format was first trialled at Whole Foods Market, London, in September 2020