Webinar Reveals Three Actionable Insights From Global Study on How to Help Close Avocado Demand Gap Projected by 2030

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Updated findings from a forecast study by CIRAD, the French Agricultural Research Center for International Development, point to a surplus of fresh avocados in the global market by 2030 unless action is taken to create demand. Proactive strategies through promotion similar to the model of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) are discussed in the Avocado World Market Projection Up to 2030, Version 2.0 webinar available on-demand at HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinars beginning on August 14.

The findings, presented by lead CIRAD researcher Eric Imbert, are an update to data first presented in 2021. As global models suggest an oversupply of avocados in the coming years, HAB invited CIRAD to present to the Hass avocado industry the latest overview through this webinar to help equip stakeholders with knowledge and solutions.

“The global avocado supply has been growing faster than global demand over the past several years,” said Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). “HAB is successfully doing its job of increasing consumption in the United States, but the insights from analysts at CIRAD who looked holistically at all the economic pressures around the world provide clear warning signs as well as opportunities for our industry to restore balance in the years ahead.”

To mobilize the global avocado industry for a more sustainable future, the webinar begins with a robust overview of market developments and closes with guidance on three action steps designed to help industry leaders get ahead of the forecasted excess in supply. Increasing investment in being greener and stimulating demand growth through promotion are among the “doors to open” suggested by Imbert. HAB’s approach to market growth by developing the avocado’s nutrition story is noted as a good model to follow.

“There are some large opportunities in the avocado market,” remarked Imbert as he spoke optimistically about the future. “But we have to build this consumption and invest in promotion.”

HAB’s 2023 webinar series, now available on-demand to fit every schedule, continues throughout the year to support members in making better business decisions and driving category growth more effectively. Subscribe to any of HAB’s monthly newsletters at HassAvocadoBoard.com/newsletter to receive email updates as new webinars are released.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.