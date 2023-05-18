Webinar Spotlights How Hass Avocado Board’s U.S. Strategy for Building Demand Inspires Industry Globally

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Leadership from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) recently presented to an international audience of over 1,160 delegates from 33 countries on U.S. strategic priorities at the 10th World Avocado Congress (WAC) in New Zealand. With the global avocado market tracking to nearly double in value by 2026,1 industry members are invited to access Global Trends Fresh from World Avocado Congress: Discover the Top Areas of Focus, a webinar on-demand for key takeaways and resulting opportunities for the U.S. avocado industry at www.HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinars beginning on May 18.

“U.S. Hass avocado producers and marketers can take pride in knowing the Hass Avocado Board and our results over the past decade are a model for accelerating demand growth around the world,” commented Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director of the Hass Avocado Board, and a World Avocado Congress chair. “Delegates from around the world expressed enthusiasm for our approach to market development, especially our focus on the avocado’s nutrition story, because our work is unique, advanced, and proven to be effective. The webinar looks at how we shared HAB’s programs with the global community, why our investments stand out, and the take-home insights relevant to the entire industry.”

Across four days, WAC delegates explored opportunities for greater global collaboration and heard from over 130 presenters on a variety of topics impacting supply and demand. In keeping with HAB’s mission to exchange knowledge that can strengthen the collective power of the avocado industry, HAB staff presented the following:

The Avocado’s Sustainability Story in the U.S. presented by John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs

presented by John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs The Science of Why Avocados are So Healthy presented by Dr. Nikki Ford, Sr. Director of Nutrition

presented by Dr. Nikki Ford, Sr. Director of Nutrition Leveraging Nutrition Science and Communications to Promote Avocado Consumption in the U.S. presented by Gina Widjaja, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications

presented by Gina Widjaja, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications The Hass Avocado Board’s Role in Growing Avocado Demand in the U.S. presented by Alejandro Gavito, Sr. Business Insights and Data Services Manager

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.

