WECO and Multiscan Appoint Davide Varzè as President of WECO and Multiscan

WECO and Multiscan, both members of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling group, announce the appointment of Davide Varzè as President of WECO and Multiscan. Varzè is responsible for leading strategies that deliver the companies’ industry-leading vision inspection, sorting and moisture monitoring systems to growers, processors and packers around the world.



“We’re excited to welcome Davide into this role at a pivotal moment for our group. His ability to lead and unify diverse teams across multiple brands, cultures and time zones makes him uniquely suited to bring WECO and Multiscan even closer together,” said Jack Lee, Group President of Food Sorting and Handling at Duravant. “Davide understands how to scale global operations while staying focused on what matters most to our customers – best-in-class technology, fantastic service and a commitment to achieving measurable results on the production line.”



Varzè brings more than two decades of experience in industrial manufacturing and has led multi-site operations across the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Managing Director at Wieland Group, where he led five international operating companies. Before that, he served in leadership roles at ITT Inc. and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies. Varzè holds a master’s degree in engineering from Università degli Studi di Brescia and an MBA from SDA Bocconi.



“It’s a privilege to lead the exceptional teams at WECO and Multiscan, who have earned the trust of our customers by consistently delivering high-performing equipment and backing it with outstanding service,” said Varzè. “Now, by bringing together the talent and technology at both companies, we’re further accelerating innovation and delivering more integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of food growers, processors and packers. And as we expand our global reach, it’s easier than ever for customers to access our expert support, wherever they operate.”

About WECO

WECO has been designing, manufacturing and servicing optical and color electronic sorters for over 30 years and has thousands of units deployed worldwide. WECO products feature a design simplicity that results in cost-effective equipment and greater uptime for operators. WECO serves growers and processors in several fruit and nut processing sectors: tomato sorting on the harvester, walnut and pecan line sorting and drying, hops kiln moisture monitoring and small fruit sorting of blueberries, cranberries, olives, coffee cherries and wine grapes. WECO is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.wecotek.com.



About Multiscan Technologies

Multiscan Technologies develops automation technology for the sorting and inspection of fruits, vegetables and other food produce. Multiscan is passionate about the application of advanced vision technologies to improve food quality, including through a unique 360º product inspection process. With more than 25 years of experience, the value proposition of Multiscan solutions reflects the application of four key concepts: Customer first, Innovation, Global mindset, and Sustainability. Multiscan is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.multiscan.eu.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global automation solutions and engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the protein processing, food sorting and handling, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.