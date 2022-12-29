Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of Products Containing Micro Greens, Sweet Pea Leaves, and Cat Grass Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA Produce December 29, 2022

ROCHESTER, NY – Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is issuing a voluntarily recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected products were sold at various Wegmans stores in NY, PA, MA, NJ, VA, MD & NC. A full list of potentially affected items can be found on the recall page of Wegmans.comExternal Link Disclaimer and are highlighted below.

ProductSizeUPCDates
Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens1.75 ozUPC 77890-25036Use by dates: 12/17/22
and 12/24/22
Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves5 ozUPC 77890-52377Use by date: 12/20/22
Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass1 EAUPC 77890-50938Sold since: 10/25/22

We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier. This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall.

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Please note that due to the holiday our Customer Care Center will close at 4:30 pm on 12/24/22 and reopen at 8:00 am on 12/26/22.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 109 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 25 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2022. The company also ranked #5 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Quotient® study.

