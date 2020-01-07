Well•Pict Berries Now Ships Organic Strawberries From Florida

Watsonville, CA – Well•Pict Berries now ships premium, proprietary organic strawberries from Florida, extending to a 12-month supply for their organic strawberry program. Well•Pict’s berries are bred by traditional cross-pollination for superior flavor, size, color, and shine.

Well•Pict Berries is excited to attend their first show of the year at The Global Organic Produce Expo at the Fontainebleu Luxury Resort in Miami Beach Florida. The new year brings new crops, and Well•Pict is ready to start the year with their organic varieties.

The extension of their organic program has everyone excited at Well•Pict Berries. “Florida is producing with good momentum. The weather is favorable and that’s important because the crops will have a chance to flourish and increase volume” says Dan Crowley, Vice President of Sales for Well•Pict Berries. He adds “organics are gaining traction; the eating quality and flavor profile is outstanding. Flavor is always first when it comes to our berries, and we strive to produce our organic varieties with that same Well•Pict taste that our customers have come to love from our conventional berries. We now have a 12-month supply of organics with our grower partners.”

This year Well•Pict Berries will be at booth #312, come and join in on the cele-berry-ation!

What: Well•Pict Berries at Global Organic Produce Expo 2020

When: Jan 9-11, 2020.

Where: Fontainebleu Luxury Hotel Miami Beach, FL.

About Well•Pict Berries: Well•Pict Berries was founded with a dream to create a company that focuses on perfect berry flavor. Well•Pict Berries uses only experienced independent growers that share their same philosophy of providing a superior product to their customers. Well•Pict Berries offers year-round, proprietary conventional strawberries and raspberries as well as organic strawberries.