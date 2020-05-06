Well•Pict Berries to Release a Virtual Experience of Mom-umental Proportions

Watsonville CA – This coming Mother’s Day will be celebrated in the exact opposite as traditionally observed. But Well•Pict Berries has come up with some fun ideas to celebrate mom while still keeping everyone distant and safe. This Friday May 8th, Well•Pict will release a blog with some tasty recipes to honor mom whether she is across the hall or across the country. A fun feature that will be included are special Mother’s Day themed Well•Pict backgrounds that families can use while saying hi to mom via the ZOOM video chat software. Well•Pict hopes that consumers and retailers alike can use this virtual Mother’s Day promotion to celebrate mothers without having to create large gatherings.



“Mother’s Day is one of our busiest berry sales dates of the year, we wanted to make sure the customers had some fun ways to spend time with their families while being quarantined.” Says Jim Grabowski, Director of Marketing for Well•Pict Berries. He continues, “It’s important that the public practices safe distancing for just a little bit longer as the world gets closer to reopening. We hope that this can encourage people to make safe decisions while still being able to honor their mothers.”

All of the Mother’s Day Zoom backgrounds can be downloaded by clicking here The Mother’s Day virtual experience is just one of the many exciting things the Well•Pict marketing team is working on. Retailers can anticipate a digital retail kit filled with a varitety of virtual tools to help them give their customers the best berry experience. The kit will be available this coming summer with a formal release to follow. For any questions regarding the Mother’s Day blog, recipes, ZOOM backgrounds or the digital retailer kit, please contact Anthony Bonilla at anthony@mpluscreate.com. Retailers and media may use the following link to share the Zoom backgrounds on social media and editorials: https://bit.ly/35wQJHa.

About Well•Pict Berries

Well•Pict Berries was founded with a dream to create a company that focuses on perfect berry flavor. Well•Pict Berries uses only experienced independent growers that share their same philosophy of providing a superior product to their customers. Well•Pict Berries offers year-round, proprietary conventional strawberries and raspberries as well as organic strawberries.