Well•Pict Launches Digital Retail Kit to Heat Up Summer Sales

Watsonville, CA – Well•Pict Berries is excited to launch their Well•Pict Digital Retail Kit, a promotional tool to help their retail partners increase their online berry marketing efforts.

The kit will include marketing materials for every member of the produce department, from produce buyers to department merchandisers, it is tailored to help and guide a store sell more berries. Inside the Well•Pict Digital Retail Kit there are social media promotional posts, information on growing seasons and regions, cross merchandising guides to use with in-store items and 11”x 17” point of sale posters that a retailer can order for FREE!

Jim Grabowski, Director of Marketing for Well•Pict Berries believes the Digital Retail Kit will help better promote strawberries and raspberries and thus help retailers increase sales. “We want to show our retail partners that we are always looking for new ways to help them boost sales and online presence,” he explains. “Digital promotions have become just as important as traditional marketing strategies and we want to make sure that our retailers are equipped to always give their customers the best berry experience.”

The Well•Pict Digital Retail Kit can be downloaded for FREE by going to www.wellpict.com/retailer/digital-retailer-pos-kit/, there you will also find the Well•Pict Berry Academy page with education on cold chain management and other information on how to keep your berries at their best.

The launch of the Digital Retail Kit comes during the middle of the summer season for Well•Pict. “We will continue harvesting out of Watsonville for the next couple of months and will be transitioning to our Oxnard fields going into September,” says Dan Crowley, Vice President of Well•Pict. He continues “The berries have an excellent flavor profile and we are yielding medium to large berries. We expect demand to continue heading into the middle and end of summer.”