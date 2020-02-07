West Pak Adds to their Sales and Business Development Team

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado is thrilled to announce the addition of Chris Wortman to the Sales and Business Development team. The newest hire for the grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, Chris comes to the company after over a decade with a competitor where he worked his way up from shipping and receiving into a sales position in the past four years.

In addition to his sales and business development experience, Chris brings avocado expertise as well as an organizational skill set to the company. He will work closely with West Pak’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava to secure new retail and foodservice business and service existing accounts across the nation.

“Chris has a promising future here at West Pak,” says Nava. “He brings over a decade of avocado knowledge and experience to the company. Working previously with Chris, I know that he’s highly motivated and has demonstrated a strong work ethic that will be a vital asset to servicing and cultivating key accounts. He will also be instrumental in the future growth of the Ventura County sales office. I look forward to Chris developing his accounts and reaching his full potential at West Pak.”

“I look forward to continuing my growth in the avocado industry,” adds Wortman. “West Pak is making huge strides in becoming a marquee avocado supplier, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.