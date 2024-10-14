West Pak Avocado Comes Full Circle with New AVO360 Program

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a California-based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, is excited to launch its AVO360 program at the Global Floral and Produce Show in Atlanta, GA, October 17-19, 2024. This innovative full-service program is a commitment to excellence that ensures a year-round supply of premium avocados and offers personalized avocado experiences for West Pak customers worldwide.

“The AVO360 program builds upon West Pak’s long-standing dedication to providing the absolute best fruit quality and service level for our customers to support their avocado category through every season,” said West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “We are proud to call ourselves customer-obsessed and work hard to cater to our customers’ specific yet diverse needs with best-in-class service and customized avocado experiences that help drive sales.”

The company prides itself on meeting the global demand for premium avocados by sourcing from multiple countries to ensure quality, freshness, and a year-round supply. West Pak emphasizes its dedication to providing high-quality avocados globally with an alliance of over 1000 growers and extensive coverage of over 65,000 acres across California, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru.

West Pak promises avo-excellence through its mastery of transportation logistics and ripening technology, with safety as a top priority. The global avocado supplier’s modern processing facilities, expert ripening services, and strategically placed distribution centers utilize the latest technology to ensure superior quality, perfect ripeness, and on-time delivery to meet every customer’s exact specifications.

Taking a customer-centric approach, West Pak’s Avo Experts collaborate closely with customers to create personalized avocado experiences customized to specific regions. The company’s AVO360 program empowers customers with impactful, personalized, and branded avocado packaging, including new regional bags, heart-healthy brands, and certified organics. West Pak also provides a seamless user experience, complete with an AVO360 Resource Center for educational, marketing, and merchandising support, all tailored to meet the needs of retail and foodservice customers across the globe.

“Our team of Avo Experts always looks forward to working with existing customers and meeting new ones at the Global Floral and Produce Show,” said West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava. “This year, we are especially excited to kick off the AVO360 program and share West Pak’s new branded bags, including those highlighting the rich culture of our various sourcing regions.”

Attendees of the Global Floral and Produce Show are encouraged to visit booth # C1865 or make an appointment with one of West Pak’s Avo Experts to learn more about the AVO360 program.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with over 40 years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit westpakavocado.com.