West Pak Avocado Hires Leonard Cueva

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado is thrilled to announce the appointment of Leonard Cueva as the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance.

To his new position, Cueva brings expertise in strategic business development, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial modeling. He also has turn-around business experience, a track record for improving internal controls, has studied the impact of lean manufacturing on operations, and has created a robotics process automation strategy.

Cueva is the former Vice President of Finance at C.R. Laurence – a manufacturer and supplier of architectural glazing systems. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from California State University of Fullerton, a Master’s in Business Administration from Pepperdine University, and possesses Leadership Development (PLD) Alumni Status at Harvard Business School.

“We are pleased to welcome Leonard to West Pak and look forward to tapping his vast financial and international business expertise,” said West Pack Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco.

In his duties, Cueva will support West Pak’s business plan to meet its annual and long-term strategic objectives with proactive modeling and insightful analysis. He will develop and enhance reporting tools to refine pricing models, establish cost-efficiency targets, and build a forward view of business for advanced capital planning. Lastly, Cueva will develop a high-performing finance team that delivers accurate and timely decision support to the organization.

“It’s a great privilege to be joining West Pak Avocado, especially at this unique juncture in its history,” said Cueva. I’ve long admired the company culture established by its founders. The company has positioned itself well with a commitment to customer service levels unparalleled in the industry.”

He continued, “I look forward to partnering with the talented team our CEO Mario Pacheco has assembled to ensure we have the financial prowess and evolving our data analytics to effectively navigate our high-growth.”

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/