West Pak Avocado Hires Ruben Barahona

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado is pleased to announce the addition of Ruben Barahona in the new position of Director of Logistics.

Barahona brings over two decades of experience to the Murrieta, California based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados. He has strong global knowledge in transportation, logistics, and supply chain management with a proven track record in his career. Barahona’s success is attributed to being people-oriented, organized, and focused, with insight for streamlining processes, delivering cost reductions while enhancing customer service within complex perishable supply chain environments.

Barahona comes to West Pak Avocado from his previous position at Chiquita Brands International as Fruit Allocation Sr. Manager for North America in Florida. He worked for the brand for 20+ years as Transportation Manager in the United States, Panama, and Honduras. His experience also includes Supply Chain Manager for GWF, Chiquita Brands’ global logistics subsidiary in North Carolina, and Sourcing and Allocation Manager for North America, Europe, and Costa Rica.

As Director of Logistics, Barahona will work out of the Murrieta, California facility, and will report directly to West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco.

Pacheco recently stated, “We are extremely confident that Ruben’s strong skills and qualifications, plus his high-level professionalism and people focus, will be an excellent match for his appointed position and a strong asset to our management team.”

“I am very excited to become part of the West Pak Avocado team,” added Barahona. “I am eager to learn quickly about the avocado business to start applying my experience in logistics and transportation in order to contribute to the company’s fast growth.”

Barahona is originally from Honduras, which is where he started his career in the produce industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from West Coast University and a master’s in Business Administration from Universidad del Istmo.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/