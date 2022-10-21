West Pak Avocado is 100% Avo-Focused

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado is officially kicking off its 100% Avo-Focused campaign at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Flower Show in Orlando, Florida, October 27-29, 2022. The new campaign for 2023 will carry through all sales and marketing efforts for the year, and will include a new website, social media and marketing initiatives, and enhanced offerings for West Pak customers.

“West Pak is excited about the new campaign and is thrilled to be a part of the in-person event,” said West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “We bring 40 years of avocado experience to the table and a legacy of fair, ethical, and sustainably-minded business practices. West Pak is proud to focus on the avocado and nothing but the avocado.”

At the Global Produce & Flower Show, the avocado-exclusive grower, packer, and distributor will offer Avo Power Sessions with West Pak partners. During these scheduled sessions, show attendees are invited to drop by to introduce themselves, ask questions, and get to know West Pak partners. Representatives from Apeel, Fairtrade America, Hass Avocado Board, California Avocado Commission, Avocados from Mexico, and Colombia Avocado Board are slated to attend.

“We invite our current and potential customers to come by our booth and partake in our Avo Power Sessions. They can chat with our team and meet our many partners to discover how West Pak has an avo solution for every avocado need,” mentioned West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava. “From options for foodservice and wholesalers to revving up avocado excitement for retailers, West Pak is here to help drive the avocado category for our customers.”

West Pak Marketing Manager George Henderson added, “West Pak is truly 100% Avo-Focused! We show our commitment by ensuring that our customers are empowered with all of the sales, marketing, and educational support they need to succeed with everyone’s favorite green fruit.”

At the Global Produce & Flower Show, West Pak Avocado can be found at booth number 4961. To learn more about the 100% Avo-Focused campaign, Global Produce & Flower Show attendees are encouraged to schedule time with a team member or view the partner schedule by visiting http://sales.westpakavocado.com/.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with 40 years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.