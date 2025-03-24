West Pak Avocado Supports California Season with Expanded Bagged Avocado Lineup

Murrieta, CA —To support retailers and the growing demand for bagged avocados, West Pak Avocado has expanded its lineup for the 2025 California season. The added bags support the company’s AVO360 program, which ensures a year-round supply of fruit and offers personalized avocado experiences and customer-focused insights for retailers throughout the United States.

With enhancements in farming practices, including planting 3 million new trees and an increase in average per-acre yield, West Pak growers are positioned to meet the growing demand for avocados in 2025. Projections by the California Avocado Commission (CAC) estimate a state-wide harvest of 375 million pounds for 2025, the largest estimated crop since 2020. Retailers are encouraged to gear up for spring and summer, the peak availability for California avocados.

Why California Avocados?

West Pak Avocado proudly highlights the exceptional quality and plentiful supply of California-grown avocados in 2025. California’s unique climate, characterized by fertile hills, offshore breezes, and abundant sunshine, creates an ideal environment for growing avocados. This nutrient-dense fruit is rich in nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, making it a sought-after ingredient for health-conscious consumers.

California Goodness in the Bag

In recent years, bagged avocado sales have significantly increased. According to the Hass Avocado Board (HAB), bagged avocados grew by over 20% from 2019 to 2021, reflecting a broader trend in the avocado market as more consumers look for packaged options that offer freshness and convenience. This trend has been fueled by increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of avocados and innovative marketing strategies.

West Pak’s Expanded California Lineup

In addition to the classic California Gold bag in conventional and organic versions, West Pak has unveiled a bagged avocados series that highlights the rich culture of its top sourcing regions. The new country-of-origin bags are the perfect fit for retailers who prefer to highlight the specific growing regions of the avocados they sell. The origins bags were unveiled at the Global Produce and Flower Show in October 2024 and started rolling out versions for Mexico and Colombia right away, with the California bag kicking off in time for the Big Game in February.

Also new for 2025, the California GEM Avocados bag is a unique offering for retailers who want something different. Pear-shaped like Hass fruit but slightly larger, California GEM Avocados have a thick, gold-flecked and dark green skin when ripe, which peels easily for a delectable eating experience. This rare variety serves up a slightly nutty sweetness with a highly versatile creamy-buttery texture that appeals to foodies and families alike.

“By offering an expanded lineup of bagged avocados, we empower retailers to attract a wider audience and ultimately drive more sales during California avocado season. Our innovative packaging enhances the shopping experience and highlights the incredible flavors and nutritional benefits California avocados provide,” said West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales & Business Development Joe Nava.

As California’s avocado season continues, West Pak Avocado remains dedicated to delivering high-quality fruit and tailored experiences that resonate with consumers and drive sales.

West Pak Avocado’s AVO360 program includes custom and commission-branded promotional opportunities, recipe ideas, merchandising strategies, and educational materials to encourage consumers to look for the California label when purchasing avocados. This material is available through West Pak’s AVO360 Resource Center – an online portal that offers exclusive content and insights as well as marketing and merchandising support for West Pak’s customers.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a leading grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, dedicated to providing exceptional quality and personalized service. Through innovative practices and collaboration with customers, West Pak fosters strong partnerships to ensure that the best avocados reach consumers all year round. For more information about West Pak Avocado, please visit westpakavocado.com.