West Pak Avocado Welcomes Jennifer Zendejas

Murrieta, CA- West Pak Avocado, a grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Zendejas to the sales team. As Director of Sales and Business Development, Zendejas’ responsibilities include partnering with new retailers, building relationships, and helping them develop their avocado category. She will work at a national level to secure new business for West Pak and help grow the company’s market share.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join the team,” said West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava. “In addition to her background in sales, she brings much practical, real-world experience in retail and category management, which will be of great value to our customers. We look forward to sharing her passion for avocados as she helps drive new business for the company.”

Zendejas brings over 15 years of industry experience to the company. Starting at the ground level with retailers, she worked her way up and into category management, and eventually sales and business development. Zendejas later took a position with a produce distributor and has been in sales and sales management on the broker side of the industry for the past eight years.

“I’ve held positions at all different levels, which gave me perspective over the years and lots of ability to understand the different business entities and how they all work together,” said Zendejas. “I think of my new position with West Pak Avocado as the perfect merger, taking my past experiences and passions and providing an opportunity to grow personally and professionally. I’m looking forward to forging new partnerships and collaborating with retailers, to be a resource for them to foster success in their category and grow together.”

In October, Zendejas joined the sales team at West Pak Avocado in the weeks before the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Flower Show in Orlando, Florida, and will work out of the company’s corporate offices in Murrieta, California.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with 40 years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.