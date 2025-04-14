West Pak Avocado’s Strategic Push for Driving Cinco de Mayo Sales

Murrieta, CA — As Cinco de Mayo approaches, West Pak Avocado‘s AVO360 program and category expertise highlight the holiday’s growing popularity and impact on sales during the second quarter. During this celebration, many Americans enjoy Mexican-inspired dishes, making avocados a staple ingredient in festive menus across the United States. The preparation and consumption of these dishes mark the increasing popularity of Cinco de Mayo, which continues to drive significant sales, making it one of the key holidays in the U.S. for avocado volume, second only to the Big Game in February.

Leading up to the vibrant holiday, shoppers spend 1.9x more on groceries with avocados in the basket than without, according to 2024 Numerator Shopper Metrics. Cinco de Mayo avocado shoppers also make 10.6 more yearly trips than the average avocado buyer. These statistics highlight the popularity of avocados during this occasion and their potential impact on overall grocery sales.

AVO360, West Pak’s full-service experience, ensures a year-round supply of fruit and offers personalized avocado experiences and customer-focused insights for retailers throughout the United States. For Cinco de Mayo 2025, the global grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados is partnering with Avocados From Mexico (AFM) to help customers drive more green at the register. “This Cinco de Mayo, we’re getting this fiesta started with thematic avocado bags and a full 360° marketing plan, including in-store bins, digital support, and more,” mentioned Avocados From Mexico in a recent promotion announcement.

According to the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Avocado Holiday Retail Recap Q2 2024, Cinco de Mayo promotions saw the greatest actual volume lift of the second-quarter holidays. Avocado unit sales reached 59.8M during the 2024 holiday, up +2% from 2023 and the highest level in four years. Q2 dollar sales were highest during the week of Cinco de Mayo at $68.5M. The festive holiday also saw the highest year-over-year dollar growth rate (+22%) of any other 2024 holiday.

In 2024, the total U.S. avocado sales were up nearly 1.0M units compared to the prior year, while retail dollars soared by $12.3M. The Southeast region drove unit growth, adding +0.7M units to the category, while the West drove dollars, contributing $2.8M.

“Cinco de Mayo is a significant occasion, and avocados are an essential part of the culinary experience,” said West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “We want to help our retail partners capitalize on this opportunity by promoting avocados as a must-have ingredient for celebrations, from guacamole to main dishes and more.”

West Pak Avocado’s AVO360 program includes custom and commission-branded promotional opportunities, recipe ideas, merchandising strategies, and educational materials to encourage consumers to embrace avocados in their Cinco de Mayo festivities. This material is available through West Pak’s AVO360 Resource Center – an online portal that offers exclusive content and insights as well as marketing and merchandising support for West Pak’s customers.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family-owned and operated company with over 40 years of experience in growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality reflects not only in the produce they sell but also in how they respect the land and conduct business. As a leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and actively promoting the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit westpakavocado.com.