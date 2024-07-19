Western Sky Produce Joins FreshEdge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Western Sky Produce, a fresh produce service provider specializing in creating customized programs that incorporate all aspects of the produce industry, including procurement, distribution, logistics, and consolidation, joined FreshEdge, a family of best-in-class fresh food distribution companies backed by Wind Point Partners.

Based in the Salinas Valley of California, Western Sky Produce was established in March 2020 by Wyatt Meiggs and Phil Giles, two friends who shared a passion for fresh produce and servicing the complex supply chain of the industry. By combining their 20+ years of industry experience with their history of cultivating solid grower-shipper relationships, their goal was to develop procurement solutions that would help customers effectively navigate the perishable supply chain. Today, Western Sky Produce has an impressive track record of maintaining strong working relationships in the produce industry that leads to an outstanding customer satisfaction rating.

“Western Sky Produce will be an amazing addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “We share the same company values centered around integrity, service, and making our customers the number one priority.”

“We proudly welcome Wyatt, Phil, and their outstanding team to FreshEdge,” said Greg Corsaro, President, and COO of FreshEdge. “We look forward to working together to continue providing unprecedented service to all Western Sky and FreshEdge customers.”

“We strongly believe in the power of synergy and are eager to begin working alongside FreshEdge and its family of companies,” said Wyatt Meiggs, President of Western Sky Produce. “Together, we strive for increased efficiency, sustainable growth, and seamless collaboration to drive innovation and success for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with FreshEdge and look forward to this new era of growth and success for Western Sky,” said Phil Giles, COO of Western Sky Produce.

Additional information about Western Sky Produce is available at www.westernskyproduce.com.

About FreshEdge

FreshEdge is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce in Indianapolis and Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL. Since then, numerous other best-in-class distribution companies and their respective value-added operations have joined the FreshEdge family, growing it into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. FreshEdge’s footprint spans twenty-five states throughout the Midwest and southeastern United States. Western Sky Produce represents FreshEdge’s sixth acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment in 2022. Together, Wind Point and FreshEdge intend to continue growing FreshEdge by welcoming more fresh food distribution companies into the group—all focused on high quality produce and specialty food products, along with exceptional service—to create a unique group of complementary entities. Additional information about FreshEdge is available at www.freshedgefoods.com.

About Wind Point

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $7 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.wppartners.com.