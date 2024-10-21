Westfalia Fruit and Neolithics Set New Standards for Reducing Food Loss & Enhancing Freshness

Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and other fruits known for its innovative approach, is proud to announce a new partnership with Neolithics.

Neolithics is pioneering non-destructive fruit testing capabilities with Westfalia Fruit across the globe. The inspection technology provides a substantial improvement to current manual fruit inspection, significantly minimising produce loss, driving efficiencies, and maximising consistent quality. ‘’Westfalia is focused on reducing food loss and optimizing the value of natural resources used throughout the supply chain.” says Andy Mitchell, Head of Innovation at Westfalia Fruit, “Neolithics shares our values, and its technology enables us to achieve these goals more quickly.”

Non-Destructive Grading

The Neolithics hardware delivers spectral analysis of various organic materials, both internally and externally, without damaging a single piece of fruit, while the software provides comprehensive data management for accurate grading and prediction. The platforms integrate seamlessly into any production environment while enhancing productivity and significantly reducing food loss in the supply chain.

Using hyperspectral imaging in wide spectrum, the technology captures thousands of data point images per second of each avocado as it moves through production. Optical sensors collect the reflected data for real-time analysis and quality grading by advanced deep learning models and AI-based algorithms.

Several months of robust testing demonstrated that the technology can replace almost all current destructive inspection processes. “With this new technology, we expect the volume of fruit used within quality checks to be reduced by more than 90% with the additional benefit of using real-time data to efficiently and consistently grade and sort fruit,” continues Mitchell.

Intelligent Solutions

Initially, Westfalia Fruit will be using the systems to gain critical insights, such as firmness, defects, rot, maturity, and shelf-life predictions. The insights will improve grading and help maintain consistent quality, ensuring fruit reaches the market efficiently while reducing loss and waste.

Three different Neolithics solutions have been introduced across several Westfalia Fruit locations to inspect fruit:

Neolithics Light™ : A portable, agile solution delivering granular control and analysis. It replaces almost all lab-based, destructive inspection processes and moves easily across the production factory floor.

: A portable, agile solution delivering granular control and analysis. It replaces almost all lab-based, destructive inspection processes and moves easily across the production factory floor. Neolithics Box™ : A larger solution that allows analysis of even greater quantities of produce.

: A larger solution that allows analysis of even greater quantities of produce. Neolithics Inline™: This solution integrates into any processing stage, from arrival to departure.

“Westfalia is a well-respected, leading innovator in the fresh produce category,” said Guy Morgan, COO and Co-founder of Neolithics. “Through this cooperation, we’re supporting their digital transformation, helping them achieve more sustainable practices and driving efficiencies.”