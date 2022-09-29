Westfalia Fruit Provides Promotable Opportunities for Retailers Ahead of Busy Avocado Season

Oxnard, Calif. – Westfalia Fruit, the world’s global leader of fresh avocados, is excited to support retailers and help drive demand for avocados this fall. As the Peruvian season ends, Westfalia’s strong, quality supply of avocados from Mexico, Chile, and Colombia will be ready for U.S. consumers to enjoy.

According to the USDA, avocado consumption has been on the rise within the United States over the past two decades, with pounds consumed per person growing from 2 to 8 pounds annually from 2001 to 2018. Each year, there is opportunity to drive consumption during the fall football season, as avocados are a popular and versatile ingredient for dishes at tailgates and watch parties. This makes fall the perfect time for retailers to merchandise complementary goods with avocados, keeping them top of mind for all fall sporting events.

“Avocado supply and consumer demand are in concert together for the fall season, giving retailers prime opportunities to design display solutions that can carry fresh avocado sales across the goal line,” said Raina Nelson, President/CEO Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC. “Avocados are also a proven basket builder and merchandising avocados in inspirational ways to shoppers will undoubtedly drive overall shopper spend.”

When it comes to cross-merchandising, Westfalia suggests displaying fresh avocados with items like lime juicers, molcajetes, chile lime seasoning, burger stuffers, salsas, and Pico de Gallo to ignite ideas on a multitude of ideas for avocados to be infused in recipes for entertainment occasions this season.

“It’s not just about football, demand for avocados in the fall also surges in the days leading up to the World Cup,” said Nelson. “Make it easy for shoppers to throw the perfect watch party by displaying avocados with themed paper plates and napkins, tortilla chips, and libations. This is a perfect formula to enthuse shoppers to include more nutritious avocados in their diets while also increasing basket rings.”

