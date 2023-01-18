Westfalia Fruit Provides Promotable Opportunities For Retailers Amidst Annual New Year’s ‘Healthy Eating’ Spike

OXNARD, CA – Westfalia Fruit, the world’s global leader of fresh avocados, is currently ringing in the new year with a strong supply of quality avocados sourced from multiple growing regions to meet shopper’s healthy eating demands as diets recalibrate after a season of holiday indulgences. Westfalia is wholly dedicated to providing sustainably grown, premium quality fruit to the marketplace. Their extensive avocado growing regions and vertical integration enable them to provide retailers with consistent supply to meet year-round demand and quarter one being the key time to promote.

Currently, avocados from Mexico and Chile are yielding high quality with excellent oil content and wonderful flavor. Westfalia forecasts promotable fruit throughout quarter one where Mexico will dominate the market in February and California fruit will offer promotable volume and quality fruit towards end of the quarter.

“Quarter one serves up the perfect opportunity for retailers to position avocados as an essential purchase for shoppers looking to achieve their clean eating goals,” said Raina Nelson, President/CEO Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC. “Category engagement is highest during the first part of the year for all shopper segments*. This is a critical time to effectively engage with shoppers by utilizing a quality source for fruit to set the tone for return trips throughout the year.”

Retailers can position avocados as the perfectly healthy fruit to shoppers since the fruit is a great source of fiber, folate, Vitamin K, and nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that can help support healthy living. According to the USDA, they’re also a cholesterol-free and natural source of heart-healthy fats, which help the body absorb vitamins like D, A, K, and E. Due to the fruit’s high fiber and healthy fat content, avocados make for a healthy addition to meals and snacks which can help shoppers feel satiated and assist in weight management.

“Avocados are the ultimate heart-healthy option consumers can incorporate into their diets and it’s important for them to know premium quality avocados are available right now,” said Nelson. “Avocados are extremely versatile and there are endless ways spark visual inspiration for shoppers by cross-merchandising fruit with utensils and ingredients that pair well, such as seasonings and lean proteins, in addition to popular uses in smoothies, toast, sandwiches, salads, homemade spreads, and more!”

*Data source: IRI Consumer Network. For more information visit www.westfaliafruit.com.

About Westfalia Fruit Group

Established over 70 years ago, Westfalia Fruit Group is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping and distributing the product. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy, which prioritizes the environment, local economies, and most importantly, their people. Westfalia Fruit Group is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food whilst ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities and environment in which they operate. The company is the global leader in varietal and root stock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. To learn more about Westfalia Fruit Group, visit www.westfaliafruit.com/.