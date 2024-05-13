Westside Produce and Classic Fruit Gear Up for Bountiful Domestic Melon Season

The summer season is right around the corner, and the Westside Produce and Classic Fruit Alliance is anticipating a strong start to their Arizona and California domestic melon harvests, following a successful offshore Guatemalan season. With first picks out of Arizona expected in mid-May and new varieties on the table, the team is excited to begin the season.

“2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year,” notes Garrett Patricio, President of Westside Produce. “Entering its second full year, the Westside/Classic Alliance is planning to service more year-round customers through its growing programs. Spring plantings in Arizona were on time, and we expect a bountiful harvest in mid-May through June, which coincides well with wrapping up the import season and transitioning customers to domestic supplies. Summer plantings in California have navigated the rainy season well and with increased heat units, will provide a fantastic early-July start on the Westside of the valley.”

With a strong planting start, the alliance is also excited to introduce new varieties and specialty type melons, alongside their traditional supplies. “We are eager to present our new Golden Honeydew to our domestic programs, allowing us the opportunity to supply additional customers with new varieties as well as the trialing of additional specialty melons,” states Tommy Conrado, VP of West Coast Sales at Classic Fruit. “Continuing to serve customers with our traditional cantaloupe and honeydew melons as well as being able to provide them with more options based on variety or specialty, all with excellent quality and flavor profiles, continues to add to our alliance value of providing melons all year long, 52 weeks a year.”

“All in all, assuming yields stay consistent with past years, we expect marketable supplies with increased contract business providing a solid foundation for our overall program,” continues Garrett Patricio. “As we wrap up the offshore season with Classic Guatemala, which produced excellent quality fruit all winter long, we are excited to kickstart harvest out here in the West for the domestic spring/summer season.”