What Makes Hatch Chiles so Special?

These symbols of New Mexican cuisine aren’t your average chile peppers. Here’s how to buy and use Hatch chiles while the season is in full swing.

Due to some unfortunate road trip planning last year, my husband and I arrived in Las Cruces, New Mexico the day after Labor Day, or — more importantly — the day after the annual Hatch Chile Festival ended.

Each year, 30,000 visitors descend on the nearby farming town of Hatch to celebrate the harvest (and en masse roasting) of the long green chiles named for this fertile valley. Fortunately for us, the region’s chile harvest was just getting started, so we drove to the nearest grocery store in Las Cruces, where, sure enough, staff were roasting fresh chiles onsite.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Food & Wine