Whole Foods Market East Austin Now Open to the Public

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, June 29, Whole Foods Market opened a new 35,000 square-foot store in East Austin, located at 901 E. Fifth St.

Special features of the new East Austin store include:

Produce department offering a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, including selections from about 75 local growers throughout the year including fresh flowers, peaches and grapefruits, as well as a range of items with Whole Foods Market’s Whole Trade® Guarantee, which supports suppliers that are committed to ethical trade, working conditions and the environment.

Full-service meat department featuring experienced butchers who can prepare custom cuts and fill special order requests; department offers about 40 local options such as tamales, grass-fed beef and grass-fed lamb.

Seafood counter offering fresh and frozen seafood, including locally sourced shrimp, red snapper and grouper, made in-house appetizers and grab-and-go meals, with all offerings either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed.

Specialty foods section featuring a selection of fresh and local cheeses overseen by an in-store American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional who can offer expertise and recommendations for any request or occasion.

Extensive selection of more than 1,000 wines and 280 beers, including 150 selections from producers in the area.

Bakery department offering freshly baked breads, seasonal and custom cakes and a range of items for special diets.

Beauty, body care and home goods section featuring products from more than 200 local suppliers.

Coffee from the leader in Connected Coffee, Austin-based Briggo Coffee; Briggo brings a completely automated experience, offering hot and iced coffees and teas, seasonal beverages, and specialty drinks that can be ordered via mobile app or at the menu kiosk.

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous quality standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners, as well as over 100 colors, flavors and preservatives commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 100 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Free 2-hour grocery delivery is available for Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns, including Austin, Texas.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/eastaustin.

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.