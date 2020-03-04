Whole Foods Market Highlights Frieda’s during International Women’s Month

Los Alamitos, CA – March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and the month of March is celebrated as International Women’s month—all in an effort to promote the equality of women. This year the theme is #eachforequal, whereby an equal world is an enabled world.

In support of this, Whole Foods Market will be celebrating women with their Women Makers Raising the Bar campaign, a movement highlighting the accomplishments of notable women makers. This year, Frieda’s Specialty Produce will be a focal point in the produce department as a Female First for being a female-led trailblazing company that has introduced over 200 fresh produce items to the U.S. since 1962. Nationwide, the chain will promote a large selection of both bulk and packaged specialty produce, including dragon fruit, kiwano, mandarinquats, jackfruit and much more. In total, 14 items will be showcased.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our women-owned, women-led culture with one of our top clients,” says Alex Berkley, Frieda’s sales director. “It’s magical when our story and values are completely intertwined with the DNA of those that we service.”

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.