Wholesum Awards Top Strategic Vendors at Company Strategy Event

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, a leader in responsible farming and fresh organic produce, recently hosted its company-wide strategy event on April 30th, titled Steps Towards Progress, uniting employees from across the organization in a powerful display of shared purpose, collaboration, and ambition.

The event served as a platform to unveil Wholesum’s strategic direction for the coming years, grounded in the company’s vision, mission, and purpose. With a strong focus on transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth, the strategy introduced new initiatives, long-term projects, and a set of cross-functional strategic teams that will lead the company into the next few years.

Five strategic teams were introduced during the event, each spearheading a core area of growth, advancing key objectives including innovation, market intelligence, labor and technology, and other critical priorities. These teams are charged with developing and executing initiatives that align with Wholesum’s values-driven culture and long-term goals.

One tangible outcome of this strategic approach was the inaugural Vendor Recognition Ceremony, a new initiative led by one of the strategic teams focused on deepening partnerships within the supply chain. For the first time, Wholesum recognized six standout vendors selected based on a newly developed, cross-departmental scoring system that evaluated performance in areas such as service quality, ethical practices, delivery reliability, pricing, and collaborative support.

“Vendors play an essential role in our success and in the execution of our strategic priorities,” said Theojary Crisantes Jr., Chief Operations Officer during the ceremony. “They are a critical part of our interconnected supply chain, and this event was an opportunity not only to recognize their contributions, but to share our strategic vision so we can continue building mutually beneficial relationships.”

Recognizing top vendors by farm exemplified Wholesum’s commitment to partnership and accountability across its stakeholder community. The company believes that when vendors understand its direction, particularly in areas like sustainability or innovation, they are better equipped to contribute ideas and materials that align with evolving needs.

The 2025 Vendor Recognition honorees included:

International Paper Co

JDR Transport, LLC

Celulosa y Corrugados de Sonora, S.A. de C.V.

Agri-Packing Supply, Inc.

Koppert

Fast Acrylic, LLC

“This kind of collaboration doesn’t happen by accident,” shared Wholesum’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ricardo Crisantes. “It’s the result of shared values, continuous dialogue, and a commitment to excellence.”

Led by Wholesum’s leadership team, Steps Towards Progress emphasized that every role, internal and external, contributes to a larger shared purpose. The event left a clear message: transformation is a collective journey.

“We are all interconnected in this process,” Ricardo concluded, “And our progress depends on our ability to move forward together.”

About Wholesum

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in Fair Trade produce. More information is available at www.wh.farm.