Wholesum Grows Marketing Department and Promotes Joanna Jaramillo to Marketing Manager

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, leading growers and shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic farm-fresh vegetables, recently promoted Joanna Jaramillo to Marketing Manager.

In her new role, Jaramillo will lead the marketing team in the strategic development and implementation of the Wholesum brand. Her new responsibilities will also include leading the packaging design program, eCommerce strategy and market research to support customer and consumer facing marketing efforts. She will work with the Sales and Business Development team to continue building a market for fair trade, organic produce. This promotion was part of a strategic effort to expand the marketing departments’ capabilities and better serve retail partners.

“Jaramillo has been a valuable member of the Wholesum family for three years – exhibiting exceptional growth and embracing the company’s value of People on the Move,” states Ricardo Crisantes, Chief Commercial Officer of Wholesum. “Through her work and leadership, she has helped convey the Wholesum message and vision. She exemplifies the company values and the promise we make to our consumers every time they choose to purchase produce with the Wholesum label.”

Jaramillo started her career at Wholesum in June of 2018 as the company’s marketing coordinator. She quickly became a distinguished member of the team through her natural ability to adapt to challenges while maintaining a firm vision. “Her understanding of brand management coupled with her creativity and passion will surely lead her to success in this position,” states Crisantes.

“I am always inspired by the passion that runs through the veins of this company,” states Jaramillo. “It keeps me motivated to tell the Wholesum story, bring the brand to new levels, and continue meeting the consumer demand for responsibly grown produce. I am excited for what’s to come in this new era of strategic growth for the company.”

Jaramillo has a MA in Communications from the University of Arizona and BA in Media Arts.

About Wholesum:

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in fair trade produce. Through a combination of greenhouse and open field production, Wholesum provides a year-round supply of high-quality organic vegetables. More information is available at www.wh.farm.