Wholesum Launches New Line of Grown for Good Vegetables in Earth-Friendly Packaging

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, Fair Trade certified growers and shippers of organic produce, launched a new sustainable packaging line of vegetables that will hit retail shelves this February. The new line will carry Wholesum’s staple, year-round items including organic slicer cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers and tomatoes on the vine.

The new packaging consists of a recyclable and biodegradable corrugated formed tray as well as a biodegradable band. Each tray is custom made to fit two counts of each vegetable and one pound of tomatoes on the vine. Moisture-resistant and sturdy, the trays ensure breathability, visibility, and food safety from farm to shelf.

“Being an organic grower not only means exploring and implementing sustainable farming practices, but also creating sustainable packaging that won’t be detrimental to the earth,” says Ricardo Crisantes, Chief Commercial Officer of Wholesum. “It has been a long road of research and prototype testing, but we are very pleased with what we can now offer our customers and consumers.”

Designed not only to be sustainable but eye-catching and merchandising friendly, each band is a distinct and vibrant color, specifically selected to create a rich color contrast against the packed vegetables and the kraft tray design. Stackable and easy to prop up, the packs can be used to create beautiful and colorful retail displays.

“The need for packaging has greatly increased the past year due to COVID-19 and the growth of eCommerce along with the need for more sustainable options, so the timing of our new packaging couldn’t be more relevant,” says Crisantes. “We are confident that the new line of packaging will align well with our customers and their consumers’ needs, and we are excited to see the success across retail and digital shelves.”

This new line solidifies Wholesum’s commitment to continual improvement in sustainability. Wholesum has been exploring new packaging alternatives that significantly reduce and/or eliminate the use of non-renewable resources such as plastic that can end up in landfills. The company has worked to impact the food system, promoting human wellbeing and ecological balance while growing flavorful produce. As pioneers in responsible agriculture, Wholesum sees a commitment to people and the planet, seeking new and innovative ways to grow and pack produce that are more in tune with the earth.

###

About Wholesum:

Wholesum, third generation family-owned and operated farms based in Southern Arizona are growers and distributors of Fair Trade, organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to continuous improvement along the supply chain through responsible sourcing, twenty plus years of organic growing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. They are also pioneering in the fair trade movement as the first Fair Trade Certified farm in the US and partner with organic growers with the same mission and commitment. Through a combination of greenhouse and open field production, Wholesum provides a year-round supply of high-quality organic vegetables. More information is available at www.wh.farm.